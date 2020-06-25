BJC HealthCare Now Offering Award-Winning Enrich Financial Wellness Program to Employees

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the U.S., is offering personalized financial wellness education from Enrich to its 31,000 employees.





BJC HealthCare, one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the U.S., primarily serves the greater St. Louis, Mo., southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions with 15 hospitals and multiple community health locations.



The artificial intelligence-powered Enrich platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide interactive and personalized financial wellness education and tools to employees, members and customers.



Designed around a proprietary behavioral algorithm, Enrich personalizes financial education for each user’s situation and needs.



BJC was seeking an adaptive, interactive financial wellness solution to serve the diverse needs of its more than 30,000 employees.



“We have a very diverse workforce, with a variety of needs,” said BJC HealthCare Manager of Retirement Plans John R. Higdon, CEBS. “Whether it is advice on student loan debt, creating an emergency fund, or help in looking to buy that first home, we think the educational content and tools provided by Enrich are a great fit for us. It fits in well with our Total Rewards offerings, and helps us holistically help our employees to feel valued and that BJC HealthCare wants them to have their best lives possible.”



Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, retirement, long-term health care and more.



“The latest research shows that 60 percent of Americans are under financial stress,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “The good news is that financial wellness education can make a significant difference. We have found that Enrich users lower their financial stress by an average of 23 percent within a year.”



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/.



For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.



About BJC HealthCare

BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit healthcare organizations in the U.S., and is focused on delivering services to residents primarily in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. With 2018 revenues of $5.3 billion, BJC serves the health care needs of urban, suburban and rural communities and includes 15 hospitals and multiple community health locations.



Services include inpatient and outpatient care, primary care, community health and wellness, workplace health, home health, community mental health, rehabilitation, long-term care and hospice.



Jennifer Wezensky

269-274-4071



https://www.enrich.org/



