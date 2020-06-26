Clever Coding Introduces Emergency Management for the Digital Age

Press Releases Emergency Ready App Press Release Share Blog

Taking Emergency Management to the next level



· Allows Emergency Agencies to migrate their plans to a mobile app

· Mobile tool for end uses to access vital local emergency information

· Built in emergency preparation guides



Clever Coding has recently launched their latest product, the Emergency Ready App. With the evolving coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters becoming more and more prevalent they hope this product can help prepare people for the unknown. The Emergency Ready App is an all-inclusive emergency preparedness app. The app comes fully functional and serves as a tool to assist people with preparing and dealing with almost any emergency. Emergency Management Agencies can also migrate their local information and emergency contacts to the Emergency Ready App and provide their citizens with the emergency information they need for the exact area they live. After receiving the local information and logo designs from the agencies the team at Clever Coding can build their custom emergency management app and have it ready for download on the App Store in a matter of days.



Research has proven that most emergency management agencies and employers do an good job with documenting and listing their local emergency plans and local contacts but nearly all of the vital information they so painstakingly prepared is located on traditional websites. Many times the information is spread across multiple websites making navigating to a desired destination difficult for users. Not exactly convenient during an emergency event right?



With over 72% of Americans utilizing their smart phones over computers to access information, the team at Clever Coding feels that its only logical to have a mobile application that will allow users to get their customized emergency information on their smart phones. Sure, people can access websites with their smart phones, but the formatting is not always optimal making it less convenient to access. Clever Coding believes they have solved these issues with the Emergency Ready App. They are proud to be able to assist with this great cause and love working with the men and women that prepare, protect and serve. For more information about Clever Coding and the Emergency Ready App visit https://emergencyreadyapp.com/



Clever Coding LLC is an app development company focused on Native IOS Apps, Native Android Apps, Highly Responsive – Light Weight – Scalable Cloud API’s and React Web Apps. We are dedicated to delivering high quality apps that are built to scale from the ground up using industry standards.



