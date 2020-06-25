Anaba Wines Surges Forward on Path Towards Sustainability with SolarCraft Solar Power Installation

New Solar Panel Installation Brings Winery Closer to 100% Renewable Energy. Anaba Wines recently partnered with the Novato and Sonoma-based clean energy company, SolarCraft, to complete the installation of the 167.4 kW DC solar electric system on their Carneros property in Sonoma. The newly installed solar photovoltaic system will increase the sustainability of the winery’s operations and cut power cost significantly.





The sprawling solar power system was installed on their newly built production facility and Vintners House Tasting Room, and consists of 465 high-efficiency 360-watt solar panels. The system will produce 243,960 kWh annually, and any excess power they generate will flow back into the local utility system, reducing the strain on the local power grid.



During the life of the system, nearly 172 metric tons of carbon dioxide generated by Anaba operations will be eliminated. This impact is equivalent to removing air pollution produced by over 428,014 miles of driving annually or the pollutants removed by 225 acres of trees in one year.



In 2009, Anaba Wines became the first Northern California winery to utilize wind power when they installed a 45-foot Skystream wind turbine on the property. This single wind turbine adds and complements the electricity given for Anaba's tasting room, storage, and irrigation pumps for the estate vineyards, as well as an electric car charging station.



The winery is currently open by reservation, Thursday through Sunday, from 11 am to 5 pm. Anaba is located at 62 Bonneau Road, Sonoma, in the heart of the Carneros region, just 30 minutes from the Golden Gate bridge. Guests can make a reservation online at www.anabawines.com or by emailing reservations@anabawines.com.



About Anaba Wines

Named after the anabatic winds which sweep over Sonoma’s Carneros region, Anaba Wines was founded in 2006 and is led by the father-and-son team of John Sweazey and John Michael Sweazey. Together with winemakers Katy Wilson, their vision is to craft artistic Rhône-style blends and graceful Chardonnays and Pinot Noirs. Anaba is committed to land and resource stewardship and plans to utilize 100% renewable energy by 2020. Visit AnabaWines.com to learn more, or follow along @AnabaWines on Facebook and Twitter, and @Anaba_Wines on Instagram.



About SolarCraft

SolarCraft is 100% Employee-Owned and one of the largest green-tech employers based in the North Bay for over 35 years. SolarCraft delivers Clean Energy Solutions for homes and businesses including Solar Electric, Solar Pool

