DESIFEST

DESIFEST Continues to Invest in Live Music and Shows


Toronto, Canada, July 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- DESIFEST treated fans to a fantastic live concert on Facebook, featuring Canada's favourite duo, JoSH. Over 1,000 fans watched the 1 hour Canada Day special, reaching 25,000+ views within 24 hours and over 3,000+ comments, hearts and emojis flowed during the live show.

"We will continue to support live music through DESIFEST and our programs. Since April, we have hosted over 75 digital shows, featuring artists from across Canada, US and the world! Celebrating Canada Day was extra special with JoSH, all of our fans, friends and family, digitally." - Sathish Bala, founder

As the music industry and festival producers continue to find the right way to support musicians and fan, DESIFEST has been working on new show ideas, collaborating with artists, developing new brand engagement and exploring ways to monetize livestreams for musicians.

DESIFEST would like to thank TD Bank, Celebrate Ontario and Ontario Creates for their continued support. JoSH - www.joshtheband.com - @joshtheband, Rup Magon, Qurram (Q) Hussain, Guitars - Will Hebbes, Keyboards - Nastasia.Y, Dholak / Cajon / Tabla - Shobhit Banwait, Video director - Rohaan Hussain-Vadavia, DESIFEST Project Manager - Nirmala Jadoonanan, Venue - DC Music Studios.

The full video and event pictures can be found at www.desifest.ca

About DESIFEST: Founded in 2006, DESIFEST Music Festival is one of Canada’s biggest celebrations of South Asian urban culture and beyond – a multi-disciplinary, world-class festival with a positive social and economic impact.

Sathish Bala
DESIFEST
416-302-9321
sbala@desifest.ca
