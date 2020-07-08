ICARO™ Media Group Reveals New Brand Identity and Corporate Website

Press Releases Icaro Media Group Press Release Share Blog

The updated site includes changes to navigation, with a better user experience in both mobile and desktop versions for business partners, shareholders and a rapidly growing roster of customers. Improved structure makes it easier to find services and solutions that you’re looking for. Many smaller but important features have also been redesigned to make your experience with the ICARO™ website a better one.



“I am very pleased to announce the company’s new brand ICARO™ and our new corporate website ICAROMediaGroup.com to better showcase the many new technology advancements that include our integrated robust video exchange platform, our content aggregation platform, our multilingual e-commerce and advertising exchange and our hyper-focused AI technology designed to provide better personalization, experience, analytics and monetization for ICARO and our partners,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman & CEO. “Additional technology advancements will be announced and added to the ICARO™ corporate site and our subsidiary app vertical sites, designed to improve the experience and expand offerings in our growing media verticals.”



As ICARO™ releases new products and enters into new partnerships, visitors can expect regularly updated site content with helpful information including management and personnel changes, global office updates, press releases, industry articles and other company announcements.



ICARO™’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO™ is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, and a rep office in London.



As ever, ICARO™ welcomes your suggestions, feedback or comments anytime at info@icaromediagroup.com.



About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com



Contact Information Icaro Media Group

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272

http://www.icaromediagroup.com

Christopher Stankiewicz

347-620-9272



http://www.icaromediagroup.com



