Northern Optotronics Inc. to Introduce DEKA’s Industry Leading Surgical Laser Products to the Canadian Market

Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with DEKA, an El.En. company, to market and service its surgical line of CO2 lasers and accessories in Canada. The CO2 laser has been long regarded as the gold standard for laser surgery.





DEKA has been a leader in medical laser innovation for more than 30 years. El.En’s General Manager and DEKA CEO Dr. Paolo Salvadeo commented “NOI has very strong history and proven experience within the Canadian market. We are pleased that they will be representing our surgical line of lasers.”



About Northern Optotronics Inc.

Headquartered in Ontario, Northern Optotronics Inc. is a 24 year old national company and Canada’s leading multi-vendor sales and service provider of medical and industrial laser solutions. For more information on NOI, visit www.noi.ca.



About DEKA

Founded in 1990 as a spin-off of the El.En. Group, DEKA is a world-class leader in the design and manufacture of lasers and light sources for applications in the medical field. DEKA markets its devices in more than 80 countries throughout an extensive network of international distributors as well as direct offices in Italy, France, Japan and USA. Excellence is the hallmark of DEKA’s experience and recognition garnered in the sphere of R&D in over thirty years of activity.



