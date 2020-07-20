Louisville Ladder Innovation Continues: Launches the Cross Pinnacle Ladder

Press Releases Louisville Ladder, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

Ladder assessments conducted at the user level have continued to fuel the creativity and innovation seen by new market releases from Louisville Ladder. “Over the past three years, many users have communicated their appreciation of the Cross Step and the ability to lean it for several reasons: getting closer to their work area, avoiding OSHA fines and having the overall benefit of a regular stepladder,” states Brendan Conway, National Director of Sales. “And the Pinnacle series with its largest in-class working platform, brings a comfortable standing surface for user support and stability during those extended jobs.” The market continues to request products that solve problems and provide multiple benefits.



The Cross Pinnacle series has all the benefits that are looked for in platform ladders. It has a large working platform to allow working comfortably for longer periods of time. It has an extended handrail that provides a secure 3-sided barrier. Adding the Pinnacle Gate accessory allows the option to work at a full 360 degrees. The V-shaped top can be leaned on surfaces, poles, and onto and into corners. The top also includes multiple tool slots and two tool tether anchor attachment points to keep tools where they can be easily accessed while working. The 2 locking latches securely retain the rear section of the ladder in the closed position, allowing it to be leaned. Additionally, the Raptor Boot offers excellent slip resistance and the SHOX system provides superior impact absorption to protect the bottom end of the ladder from drops and bumps. The series is available in 5 heights at the highest duty rating of Type 1AA with a 375 lb. working load.



Louisville Ladder drives innovation, making them the ladder company that is Built To Be Above.



About Louisville Ladder®:

Louisville Ladder, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is one of the largest manufacturers of climbing equipment in the world for residential and professional applications. For more than 70 years, Louisville Ladder has pioneered industry shaping innovations including the industry changing Cross Step™ 2 into 1 ladder series, its patent pending Maxlock™ Rung Lock, patented QuickLatch® rung-lock system, Raptor Top™ work tray, Raptor Boot™, and SHOX™ impact absorption system. With forward-thinking design and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, Louisville Ladder is committed to delivering innovative, professional grade climbing products that meet and exceed the demands of modern-day jobsites.



For more information about the Cross Pinnacle Ladder and other ladders visit Louisvilleladder.com



