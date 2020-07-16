WBAT Safety Announces North Memorial Health Air Care as Latest ASAP Subscriber and Platform+ Subscriber

Press Releases WBAT Safety Press Release Share Blog

North Memorial Health Air Care, a division of North Memorial Health in the Twin Cities region of Minnesota, responds to emergencies and provides swift transport to appropriate medical facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, and the Dakotas. With more than 4,500 service requests each year, the division’s high-performing, highly trained staff have years of critical-care experience in high-volume intensive care units, emergency departments, and ambulance services. North Memorial Health Air Care is accredited by the National Accreditation Alliance Medical Transport Applications (NAAMTA) and owns and operates nine Agusta 109 helicopters, the fastest civilian helicopter on the market.



“North Memorial Health Air Care is excited to now be a part of the WBAT Platform+ and ASAP programs. The services of support configuration and training will offer to the newly stood-up Air Care Safety Office an extra ‘hand’ in oversight of Air Care’s participation within the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) ASAP program, while Air Care is also building and implementing a brand new safety management system (SMS) program. This partnership will ensure nothing is overlooked for safety during this busy time for Air Care’s leadership structure,” said Tara Harl, Aviation Safety Manager of North Memorial Health Air Care.



WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training, and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to their fullest potential.



“We look forward to continuing to provide all of the SMS needs for North Memorial Health Air Care in addition to the benefits the organization will now receive as a Platform+Support subscriber,” said Kamron Githens, WBAT Safety Project Manager.



