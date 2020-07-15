Every Hour the World Loses More Than 2.000 Soccer Field's Worth of Topsoil. This Year's Winner of the Katerva Awards is Desert Control Who Set Out to Save Earth's Soil.

95% of global food production is entirely dependent on the world's topsoil and over the next 40 years, the planet needs to produce more food than has been grown over the last 500 years to feed our growing population. At the same time, topsoil is degrading at accelerating pace to droughts, overexploitation and desertification. More than 12 million hectares of fertile land are lost every year; this means that every hour the world loses more than 2.000 soccer field's worth of crucial topsoil.





Katerva Award winner has an immediate, scalable impact by turning sand into fertile soil.



Katerva’s global Awards Council has chosen Desert Control as the 2020 Katerva Award Grand Prize Winner. The council evaluates finalists through four lenses:



- Technical, scientific and practical soundness

- Commercial viability

- The potential to scale globally

- The potential global impact



Katerva was founded in 2009 to find, evaluate and accelerate disruptive sustainable innovations from around the world. Referred to by Reuters as "the Nobel Prize for Sustainability,” it gives a platform to the best sustainable innovations on the planet, putting a spotlight on solutions and accelerating them toward global impact.



The 2020 Katerva winner has identified a scalable solution to combat topsoil degradation. Every minute, approximately 2,000 soccer fields worth of fertile topsoil is lost in the world. Desert Control is attempting to change that by turning abundant sand into fertile soil.



Desert Control is a ClimateTech company specialized in turning arid soil and deserts into green and fertile land. Through a patented formulation process using clay and water, Desert Control creates a unique compound called Liquid NanoClay (LNC). Applying LNC to arid soil and desert sand enables and enhances the soil's ability to retain water and nutrients, and can thereby turn deserts into fertile green land.



Liquid NanoClay can enable savings of up to 50% of irrigation water and increase yields with less strain on scarce resources. Restoring and improving soil with LNC enables land areas to withstand the harsh impact of climate change and overexploitation better.



