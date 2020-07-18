Nucleaus LLC Welcomes Clyde Kofman as CEO

Press Releases Nucleaus LLC Press Release Share Blog

Nucleaus LLC, a code-scanning and data platform, is pleased to announce that Clyde Kofman has joined the Nucleaus leadership team as Chief Executive Officer.





“We are pleased to formally add Clyde to our executive team,” said the three co-founders, David Giambruno, Dimitry Slabyak and Max Slabyak. “With vast experience in technology and the creation of standards, Clyde will be a welcome addition to Nucleaus. We are fortunate to gain a leader with Clyde’s experience, talent, and vision. The board and the executive leadership team are confident that Clyde will help build Nucleaus into a prominent data platform.”



Clyde is an alumnus of the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University and received his Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana.



About Nucleaus

Kofman brings over 25 years of experience across professional services, including noteworthy positions as SVP of Data Solutions and COO at Underwriters Laboratories, Inc. (UL) and Managing Principal Strategic Mobility Services at Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI). He will succeed co-founder David Giambruno, who will take the role of Chief Innovation Officer.

