Pandemic, Economic Uncertainty, Global Violence: Is Mankind Heading for an Evolutionary Leap? New Book Offers Strategies and Solutions for Healing and Relief.


Author offers strategies and solutions to better navigate these uncertain times; for individuals to get relief, feel better, understand why there's so much global upheaval; and to help humanity create a better way of life. Name of book: "Humanity's Cry for Change - Actions You Can Take to Create a New Earth."

Pandemic, Economic Uncertainty, Global Violence: Is Mankind Heading for an Evolutionary Leap? New Book Offers Strategies and Solutions for Healing and Relief.
Denver, CO, July 18, 2020 --(PR.com)-- “People are hungry for an understanding of why there is so much upheaval today in the world and in our own lives,” author Kate Heartsong says. She wrote her newest book, "Humanity’s Cry for Change – Actions You Can Take to Create a New Earth" to offer hope, relief and strategies for dealing with changes in these times of uncertainty.

Heartsong explains: "Humanity is going through an evolutionary leap into a new earth. This represents a time of peace, respect, kindness and harmony; where people and businesses work together collaboratively instead of competitively; where there is equality between men and women; where people understand we are interconnected with all life; and where there is respect for people of allcolor, sexual orientation, nationality, religion, socioeconomic status, age, gender expression, and mental or physical abilities.

“In order for the new earth to be birthed, the old paradigms and ineffective ways of approaching life must be exposed so they can be dismantled and then released. Although this is painful, it is in the releasing of the old that allows the new to come in. And we are in the very midst of this huge birthing transformation!”

“We are all living with pain,” continues Heartsong. Perhaps you and your friends are exploring antiracism, conscious business practices, mindfulness, reducing stress and anxiety and COVID-19. "Humanity’s Cry for Change" describes the steps you can take to resolve your inner pain and conflict, experience calm and joy, live an authentic life, and more. It also shares strategies for businesses to create sustainable and collaborative systems.

“We need to make these positive changes now if humanity is to survive,” Heartsong explains.

Kate Heartsong of Joyful Radiance, LLC empowers people to live their authentic lives and gain confidence through books, coaching, motivational speaking, workshops and Reiki classes. She promotes the understanding of unity consciousness and equality through education. Learn more about Kate at JoyfulRadiance.com

"Humanity’s Cry for Change – Actions You Can Take to Create a New Earth" will be available on July 20, 2020 on Amazon.com
Contact Information
Joyful Radiance, LLC
Kate Heartsong
303.549.0546
Contact
https://www.JoyfulRadiance.com

