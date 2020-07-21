PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
XtraLight Introduces a New Line of Vandal Resistant LED Luminaires


Houston, TX, July 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- XtraLight Manufacturing, LTD today announced the launch of its VIGOR series. The vandal resistant luminaires were engineered and designed as a direct response to inquiries for LED lighting that meets specification requirements. Influenced by a partnership with the University of Houston’s College of Engineering and Design, VIGOR features sleek lines that combine art with function. The series, with its vandal resistant enclosures, is designed to withstand the rigors of high traffic areas where security and safety are paramount. Products within the collection showcase unique features. The Vandal Wrap addresses the need for vandal resistant, LED lighting while maintaining sleek lines and the Floating Lens Troffer features an aesthetically pleasing architectural lens. The VIGOR features three distinct designs with a variety of dimension options. The series allows designers to combine the building’s aesthetics, fixture functionality, and energy efficiency into one strong solution.

Ken McAlpin, President of XtraLight Manufacturing, states, "By engineering a vigorous series with strong, durable lenses and vandal resistant fasteners, we are able to meet the requests of our reps and customers. The Introduction of the VIGOR Vandal Wrap allows us to specifically address appeals that up until now could not be fulfilled. The VIGOR series is carefully engineered with consideration to every detail. Specifiers will be pleased to see this high quality, BAA collection."

Features and benefits of the VIGOR series include:
- Captive Tamperproof Fasteners
- Curved Sleek Lines
- Durable and Strong Lenses
- Symmetrical Light Distribution
- Architectural Design
- Made in USA, Manufactured in Houston, Texas
- Qualifies for Buy American and BAA

To read more about VIGOR and XtraLight products, visit the website https://info.xtralight.com/vandal-resistant-lighting
Contact Information
XtraLight Manufacturing LLC
Lisa Proffit
832-360-1911
Contact
https://xtralight.com
Attached Files
XtraLight Manufacturing and Vigor Press Release
Filename: PressReleaseVIGOR.pdf

