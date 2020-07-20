Grace Church "Mask-A-Thon" Drive-Thru with a Purpose

Press Releases Grace Church Press Release Share Blog

With the school year approaching, and social distancing measures still in place due to COVID-19, many families find themselves with multiple children needing to access their schoolwork online, but only one computer at their disposal. This is an issue that Grace Church is committed to address. Through the Mask-A-Thon event, Grace Church is raising funds to provide Potomac High School with Chromebook laptops that students may sign out from their school.



For a minimum donation of just $10, a face mask with the Grace logo can be purchased. Masks were pre-ordered online (www.gracechurchva.org/mask) or picked up on the day of the event, Along with Principal Boles of Potomac High School, Bishop and Pastor Grier of Grace Church were there to help hand out masks and say hi to all who came out.



“We are so thankful to Grace Church for assisting in making a mega difference right here in the Dumfries community. Our kids and our families are benefited by Grace’s work in growing character development, leadership skills, and faith.”

- Brandon Boles, Principal of Potomac High School



Dumfries, VA, July 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Grace Church hosted a "Mask-A-Thon: Drive-Thru With A Purpose" in the parking lot of their main campus, 1006 Williamstown Drive, on Saturday, July 18 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Contact Information Grace Church

Diane Pinkney

703-445-1299

gracechurchva.org

Diane Pinkney

703-445-1299



gracechurchva.org



