PŪR Science Announces The SANŪS LEAN Weight Loss System, a Life Changing Fitness App, Personal Training and Supplement System

Park City, UT, July 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- SANŪS LEAN, manufactured by PŪR Science, is a health & wellness program that promises weight loss that embraces – and then goes beyond – the good old diet and workout combination and offers an array of benefits for consumers who want to be the best version of themselves. The goal of this system is to help consumers love the skin they're in.Dedicated to helping people achieve their health and lifestyle goals and far less concerned about simple weight loss, The SANŪS LEAN System zeroes in on ensuring consumers have the right mix of nutrition planning, workout videos, custom workouts, Facebook live interviews with health experts and cutting edge supplements... all spearheaded by Helen Golden, a nationally recognized fitness expert, training consultant, author, fitness competitor and former Army Police Captain, who has assisted millions of people to improve their health and fitness."The SANŪS LEAN weight loss system has been created to help with a gradual and healthy lifestyle change that not only helps with weight loss but also with overall health & wellness," says Golden. "We show clients how to achieve their weight loss goals without making insane and unsustainable changes to their lifestyle or diet."The core of the system delivers:- Balanced, healthy yet delicious meal plans and grocery lists- Result-driven workouts that can be done at home and virtually with our trainers- Natural super-foods enriched weight loss and recovery supplements- Sustainable results even beyond the program www.SANŪSLEAN.com explains how the diet and workout program is the ideal choice for those who want a practical way to make their weight loss efforts work for the long haul. The SANŪS LEAN App offers high definition videos, the fitness program provides significant information and valuable insights on the effective ways to work out and tone specific body parts; work simple body movements to boost the body's fat burning mechanism; get the most out of every workout with and without equipment; quit spending for expensive gym membership; great meal plans, grocery list builder, calorie counters, and instead the simplest and most effective exercises that lead to the client's health & wellness goals. The SANŪS LEAN app is free with a monthly supplement purchase of SANŪS LEAN or PŪR IMMUNITY.Helen cautions clients that unlike most other weight loss methods out there, the SANŪS LEAN system hinges on the simple idea of, "A body in motions tends to stay in motion and that reaching your goals requires commitment, action and work."

Helen Golden

435-640-9575



www.sanuslean.com



