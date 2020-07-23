TechFlow Forms Board of Advisors to Provide Critical Insight and Proactive Support for Key Customers

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases TechFlow Press Release Share Blog

Ret. Colonel Chip Fulghum, Margie Graves and Ret. Major General Dale Meyerrose join board as founding members bringing a deep base of experience from serving the federal government in senior positions at DHS, USAF, OMB and DNI.





“TechFlow has built a reputation on providing solutions that anticipate our customers’ needs. In the midst of coronavirus, and at a time where our nation faces rising global threats abroad and rapidly increasing demands for the public sector to respond domestically, it’s critical we continue to stay ahead,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “The board of advisors will help us do an even better job connecting with the customer mission and understanding their unique challenges which will allow us to provide focused solutions that deliver the most value in the quickest and most direct way possible.”



The first three advisors have been named to the Board: Chip Fulghum, Margie Graves and Dale Meyerrose.



Chip Fulghum, Colonel (Retired) United States Air Force, served as a Senate-confirmed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and progressed to the position of Deputy Under Secretary for Management. During his tenure at DHS he oversaw all aspects of the Department's management programs including financial, human capital, information technology, procurement, security, and asset management. He twice served as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary, and on three different occasions served as the Acting Under Secretary for Management, the Department’s number three official. In 2019, Mr. Fulghum was announced as a Presidential Rank Award honoree and was recognized as a Distinguished Executive for his exemplary service as Deputy Under Secretary for Management at the DHS. He is currently the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Endeavors, a non-profit that connects vulnerable populations across the U.S. with needed services. Mr. Fulghum is a graduate of the Air War College, the Air Command and Staff College, Professional Military Comptroller School, and Squadron Officer School. He holds an M.B.A. from Golden Gate University and a B.A. in History from The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina.



Margaret (Margie) H. Graves is the former Deputy Federal CIO for the Office of Management and Budget, the central IT policy office for all of the federal government that drives value in Federal IT, delivers digital services, protects Federal IT assets and information, and develops the next generation IT workforce. Previously she served as the Deputy CIO at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) she had oversight of an IT portfolio of $5.4 billion in programs. In addition to serving in multiple roles in the DHS as she rose through the ranks, Ms. Graves has private sector experience in the management consulting industry where she held executive positions and also performed consulting engagements for clients. She has experience in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and venture capital planning, systems engineering, business process reengineering, strategic planning and financial management. She worked for several global consulting firms including ten years with A.T. Kearney, Inc. Ms. Graves is currently an executive consultant providing strategic advisory services to corporations and government. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia with a B.S. in Chemistry. She holds an M.B.A. from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.



Dr. Dale W. Meyerrose, Major General (Retired) United States Air Force, was the first President-appointed, Senate-confirmed Associate Director of National Intelligence/Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Information Sharing Executive for the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). He is President and Chairman of Imcon International, a connectivity solutions provider as well as founder of the MeyerRose Group, LLC, a management consulting company. He is an adjunct professor at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Computer of Science and manages their Cybersecurity Leadership Certificate Program at the Institute for Software Research. Additionally, Dr. Meyerrose is an adjunct professor at the U.S. Air Force Academy and Trustee and Treasurer for the U.S. Air Force Academy Falcon Foundation. He is a graduate of the United States Air Force Academy with a B.S. in Economics. He holds an M.B.A. from University of Utah and a Doctor of Professional Studies, Information Systems from Syracuse University. Dr. Meyerrose also graduated from the National War College and attended senior executive programs at: National Defense University in Washington, DC; Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama; Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government; University of California at Berkeley Haas School of Business; and the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.



“These advisors have led with honor in some of the top positions in our country,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow Chief Operating Officer. “They can help us understand how we can better partner with our customers, gain insights that can drive our desire to look ahead and anticipate future needs in solutions we deliver today, and most importantly guide us so we can proudly and effectively support the agencies that serve and protect our citizens.”



About TechFlow

TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States and Puerto Rico, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead.



