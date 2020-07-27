Black Owned Ed Tech Company Empowers Corporations and Communities

Plano, TX, July 27, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Success Training Institute (STI) is leveraging its online soft skills training platform to foster meaningful partnerships in the Direct Sales Industry. The goal of the collaborations is to offer customized, third party training that will help these companies empower their reps with the critical skills needed to effectively compete in today’s economy; while simultaneously creating opportunities for people of color living in high risk areas.
Recognized as Ed Tech Company of the Year in 2017, Success Training Institute offers mobile friendly, video-based certification courses which include: Sales, Leadership, Team Building, Time Management and Conflict Resolution.
In addition, the company offers course material to equip members of direct sales companies with certifications in Diversity and Inclusion, Racial Sensitivity, Transparency, Cultural Collaboration and Embracing Differences. The evergreen digital library of content available through STI has been proven to boost social and emotional competencies, retention and overall productivity.
Recent studies reveal more than 120 million US professionals will need soft skills training in order to remain competitive in the new economy. The White House also issued an Executive Order in May 2020, touting soft skills over technical skills and additional degrees. Success Training Institute CEO, Dr. DL Wallace is optimistic that decision makers in direct sales companies will embrace the need to empower its representatives with these critical skills; while expanding its partnerships with black owned suppliers.
“Millions of people turn to direct sales as a means of securing additional income for their families,” Wallace noted. “With the proper training, they’ll experience gains and their communities will as well.”
When affiliates of direct sales companies complete their certification courses, STI donates soft skills training scholarships to non-profit organizations serving people of color living in high risk and impoverished areas. These charitable efforts are realized through the company’s Global Success Initiative making Success Training Institute the only entity in the Ed Tech industry to offer a one to one match with its training and development programs.
To further its impact with the direct sales industry, STI further announces its partnership with national HBCU advocate, Dr. Melva Williams. Williams is the Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management at two Universities within the Nation’s only Historically Black College and University System, Southern University. She is a prominent figure in higher education, long-time educator, and co-founder of the Higher Education Leadership Foundation (H.E.L.F.)
. She assumes the role of assisting companies in the direct sales space with turnkey, customized training and development solutions. She will also identify and interface with the non-profits who are recipients of the matching scholarships that result from the alliances.
“I applaud the innovative approach of STI to ensure people of color are educated beyond traditional textbook curriculum. Further, I am honored to lend my voice, my network, and expertise in education to the betterment of people within compromised communities while doing my part to lift the legacy of historical black colleges and universities across the nation," said Williams.
Success Training Institute launches its initiative with direct sales companies this summer.
About Success Training Institute
Founded in 2013, Success Training Institute is an award winning, education technology company based just north of Dallas, Texas. It currently serves colleges and universities, workforce commissions, school districts and corporations from various industries. The customized learning platforms developed by STI include, pre and post assessments, individualized learning plans, access to data and analytics and more. All video-based lessons in its library are delivered in bite sized segments of 8 minutes or less. To learn more about STI, visit www.simplysuccess.com