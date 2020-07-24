DeFrank Named Financial Head at LTC NEWS

Nick DeFrank will head up the accounting department at LTC NEWS, LLC, the publisher of www.ltcnews.com. The website provides news, resources, and tools for long-term care, aging, caregiving, health, and retirement planning. The site also offers many advertising and marketing opportunities for businesses wanting to reach adults 40+.





In addition to payroll at both companies, he will also be in charge of billing and related accounting duties.



DeFrank holds several degrees, including a Masters of Accountancy - Audit & Accounting Information Systems from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, a Masters in Science in Education – School Business Management from Northern Illinois University, and a Bachelor of Science - Business Administration & Accounting from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.



"Nick brings a world of experience and dedication to the role. His attention to detail and customer service will be added benefits as we grow LTC NEWS. LTC NEWS provides valuable news and resources for our readers and delivers advertising and marketing tools for our advertisers," said Matt McCann, publisher and Chief Executive Officer at LTC NEWS.



American families see every day the consequences of long-term care. Preparing for the financial costs and burdens of aging is essential to retirement planning. There are many planning solutions available, and LTC NEWS offers consumers the tools and resources to find those affordable solutions for quality care and asset protection.



McCann says that many families find themselves in a crisis situation with a parent or loved one. LTC NEWS will also help provide resources to find caregivers and facilities.



"No matter if the reader is looking for information on Long-Term Care Insurance and other planning options or need to understand what resources are available for a loved one who is now in a care situation, LTC NEWS will be there with the tools and information they need," McCann added.



LTC NEWS offers a full range of unique digital advertising and marketing opportunities to reach adults aged 40 and up. It provides creative resources to design advertising that helps businesses effectively reach their target audience.



These opportunities include:



-Digital Advertising

-Sponsored Content

-Website and Landing Page Design

-Social Media Platform Design and Implementation

-Audio and Visual Services



