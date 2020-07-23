OrthoNeuro’s Mark Gittins is One of Three Orthopedic Surgeons Worldwide to Utilize New Handheld Robotics Platform

Press Releases OrthoNeuro Press Release Share Blog

Dr. Gittins performed five procedures with the CORI surgical system, four total knee replacements and a partial total knee replacement surgery, all performed at the New Albany Surgical Center on July 16. New Albany Surgical Center’s CORI is one of only three in the U.S. and eight in the world. Dr. Gittins was the first surgeon in the United States to execute outpatient procedures using the CORI system.



“This new technology will open a new world of pain relief for orthopedic patients,” said Dr. Gittins. “Having the ability to have more reproducibility and more accuracy with the latest robotic technology should improve patients' lives that have painful knee joints.”



The partnership with Smith+Nephew is through The Orthopedic Foundation.



“The Orthopedic Foundation is both honored and humbled to partner with Dr. Mark Gittins and Smith+Nephew on this cutting edge research into the technical and clinical advantages of the CORI robotic surgical system in joint replacement,” said Daryl Sybert, D.O., OrthoNeuro spine surgeon and The Orthopedic Foundation President. “Clearly, this team is highly focused on the advancement of crippling arthritis care. We at The Orthopedic Foundation are thankful for the opportunity to assist in this life changing research.”



Real Intelligence will address clinical challenges through the continuum of care including patient engagement, pre-operative planning, digital and robotic surgery, post-operative assessment and outcomes measurement. Each solution in the Real Intelligence digital ecosystem informs the next phase of treatment, and over time will allow healthcare providers to use outcomes data to better inform patient specific treatments.



The new CORI surgical platform - now available for both unicompartmental knee arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasty - is small and portable, making it ideal for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and outpatient surgery. CORI includes new camera technology and more efficient cutting technology. CORI is surgeon-controlled handheld robotics, and its modular design will enable it to be scaled across the orthopedic service line. Smith+Nephew will continue to introduce new applications for this robotics platform.



OrthoNeuro

OrthoNeuro is a dedicated team of orthopedic and neurologic healthcare professionals committed to providing the highest quality specialty care in Columbus, Ohio and surrounding areas – and doing so with compassion and understanding. Our board-certified physicians specialize in orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, neurology, podiatry, physical medicine & rehabilitation. OrthoNeuro currently has 7 locations throughout greater Columbus. To schedule an appointment, please contact OrthoNeuro at 614-890-6555 or visit the OrthoNeuro website at www.orthoneuro.com.



The Orthopedic Foundation

The Orthopedic Foundation is a charitable organization dedicated to improving the quality of patient care and medical services through a commitment to research, education and prevention of orthopedic and neurologic disorders. We believe that quality medical care and service requires a scientific commitment to excellence, compassionate dedication to service and an enthusiastic willingness to teach. We will primarily utilize qualified physicians and surgeons to accomplish this mission. For more information about The Orthopedic Foundation visit www.theorthopedicfoundation.com.



New Albany Surgical Center

New Albany Surgery Center is a single specialty ambulatory surgery center that has been open for nine years specializing in orthopedic procedures. For more information about New Albany Surgery Center visit www.newalbanysurgerycenter.com or call 614-775-1616.



Attention Media: If you would like to utilize pictures in regards to this release please click our Facebook link below where you can right click and save them. Photos courtesy of OrthoNeuro. We also have video clips available. Please contact me if you would like the video clips.



Heather Benjamin

614-839-2142



www.orthoneuro.com

Director, Marketing and Communications



