innoviHealth® to Co-Sponsor Healthcare Administration Alliance (HAA) Virtual Symposium Addressing Evaluation and Management (E/M) 2021 Updates

The Healthcare Administration Alliance is an independent member-driven organization founded in 2019 by healthcare administration stakeholders in response to a growing need for promotion, cooperation, and interoperability among entities and individuals involved in the administration of healthcare. For more information, visit Spanish Fork, UT, July 30, 2020 --( PR.com )-- innoviHealth today announced its sponsorship of the Healthcare Administration Alliance’s first Evaluation and Management Conference from September 22-25. Designed to prepare attendees for the long-anticipated 2021 E/M coding revisions, the symposium will kick-off day one with a fundamentals workshop and E/M Coding Certificate exam, followed by three days of E/M-specific panels and presentations from industry professionals whose specializations include healthcare law, medical practice leadership, coding and auditing, and education.“The Evaluation and Management codes and coding guidelines will soon undergo very material changes - there is literally no time to waste in preparing for them,” said LaMont Leavitt, CEO of innoviHealth. Dave Berky, Chief Information Officer with innoviHealth added: “Anyone who is an E/M coding professional will find this symposium to be of tremendous professional value. Precise documentation and coding of E/M services are essential to providing patients with quality care, and providers with maximum and timely payment. We are thrilled to participate and be a co-sponsor.”After almost 30 years of the same codes and coding guidelines, the most reported subset of evaluation and management codes have finally been revised to bring E/M coding into the 21st century. The original codes and guidelines were published when the DOS (Disk Operating System) was the most prevalent computer system. Today, providers, with iPads and tablets in hand, are caring for patients in a high-tech environment while being governed by decades-old documentation and coding guidelines.In 2020, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced adoption of the E/M code changes published by the American Medical Association (AMA) in the Current Procedural Terminology® (CPT) codebook. These changes are specific to Office or Other Outpatient E/M services. Changes made to this subsection of E/M coding will significantly impact provider reimbursement as well as the auditing process for years to come.Conference sponsors include: innoviHealth (parent company of Find-A-Code), Practice Management Institute (PMI), Absolute Medical Coding Institute (AMCI), and BC Advantage. Click here for a current list of guest presenters.About innoviHealth innoviHealth is the privately held, Utah-based, parent company of HCC Coder, Find-A-Code, ChiroCode, and Codapedia. The Founders have decades of experience in the medical billing and coding industry, and decades more experience in information technology. Every day, this unique blend of medical coding and information engineering skills are combined with on-going customer feedback to improve and simplify the process of medical coding, billing, and auditing for our users.About Healthcare Administration AllianceThe Healthcare Administration Alliance is an independent member-driven organization founded in 2019 by healthcare administration stakeholders in response to a growing need for promotion, cooperation, and interoperability among entities and individuals involved in the administration of healthcare. For more information, visit www.healthadmin.org