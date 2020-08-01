Grand Opening - Delcin Health Center Launches Disease Management for COVID-19

From Vision to Reality. Broward Resident, Nadège Delcin-Garçon is opening a clinic in the midst of a pandemic that is plaguing the world to help her community. With no end in sight for COVID-19, many people look to healthcare providers for support and Delcin Health Center will be there to empower those individuals in their healthcare journeys.





“I have always dreamed of having my own practice long before this pandemic. If it has to happen in the midst of COVID-19. Why not? As a provider, being in the front line is part of my career. I believe now is momentum for me to be a blessing to my community. Someone may say is it wise to open a practice right now? My response will be sometimes God can make your dreams come true in the midst of a storm,” said Nadège Delcin-Garcon.



There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Delcin Health Center. The ceremony will be held on August 2, at 1 PM at 7261 Sheridan Street, Suite 305, Hollywood, FL 33024. This ceremony will not only be held in person but also via Instagram Live @Delcinhealthcenter.



Delcin Health Center offers patients a unique combination of experience, knowledge, and personal attention. Leveraging over a decade of experience of personal experience. Delcin Health Center's areas of expertise include weight loss, high-tech aesthetic techniques, IV nutrition, face & body contouring and disease management and prevention. Their philosophy is to help patients individually achieve their optimal wellness goals. Empowering patients and families through education and giving them the proper tools to live a healthy lifestyle.