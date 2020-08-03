ICARO™ Media Group Enters Into MOU with R4YOU

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Icaro Media Group Press Release Share Blog

Brazil’s programmatic technology and digital inventory management leader.





By combining ICARO’s featured content verticals such as Sports, Entertainment, Music, Health and Wellness, Finance, and Breaking News with R4YOU’s strategic publishing and advertising partners, ICARO is able to offer a more robust content exchange with premium advertising and publishing options. With the completion of this MoU, ICARO is pleased to announce that R4YOU becomes one of ICARO’s premium partners on its content exchange platform. R4YOU and ICARO are now in a strong partnership position to optimize video and in-app inventories through the main SSPs, DSPs, and ATDs in the market. Both companies look forward to using ICARO’s premium technologies and partner network for optimal inventory management and increased monetization and distribution opportunities.



“We are very pleased to announce ICARO’s new partnership with R4YOU, a leading programmatic advertising and digital content management company with monetization partners that include Google, Verizon Digital Media Group, Rubicon, Xandr and many others,” stated Paul Feller, ICARO Chairman & CEO. “As ICARO Media Group continues to expand in the LATAM market, R4YOU will be an important partner for the monetization of region-specific content and publishing expansion.”



ICARO and R4YOU’s partnership solidifies ICARO’s premium position as a marketplace content exchange platform with a deep toolset of media management options for partners and customers. ICARO puts the power of media access back in the partners’ hands and expands distribution and monetization opportunities for R4YOU’s partner base. A SaaS platform, augmented by AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO gives media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace.



“We are excited about this partnership that meets the objectives of R4YOU in expanding its available solutions for the digital publishers market in Brazil,” stated Marco Godoi, CEO of R4YOU. “We’ve identified an opportunity in the Brazilian market, where publishers are generating ever-increasing volumes of video content yet there is a scarcity of technologies and solutions tailored for distribution and monetization. With this new partnership with ICARO we expect to make a big impact on the market with solutions that optimize opportunities for video monetization, production, and distribution.”



“ICARO's digital content distribution platform will allow publishers to take advantage of the high demand of SSPs and DSPs and obtain the best use of the in-stream inventory,” according to Ronaldo Kos, ICARO BRAZIL's Country manager. “This partnership with a highly successful and market-driven partner such as R4YOU will present to Brazilian publishers a whole new set of options for monetizing their inventories.”



ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. Primary languages will include English, Spanish, Portuguese, French and German. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in São Paulo, Mexico City, and a rep office in London.



About ICARO

ICARO empowers Global Telcos and Media Companies to create personalized content offerings and experiences for their customers complete with AI technology, fastest-breaking news features, real-time analytics, and advertising and E-commerce integrations. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.



About R4YOU

R4YOU has identified a need in the digital publishers market over the past few years. We build, operate and maintain an advanced management and consulting service in the delivery, efficiency and growth of the inventory. From planning to execution, our services and solutions serve to deliver results. Count on us to help you prepare your site for programmatic selling. For more information, please visit https://r4you.co/.



Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company's management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. 