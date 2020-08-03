New York Breast Health Welcomes New Board-Certified Surgeon

Press Releases New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Press Release Share Blog

About New York Breast Health

New York Breast Health is pleased to announce that Susan Palleschi, MD, FACS has joined the multi-specialty practice. Dr. Palleschi is a board-certified surgeon who specializes in diseases and surgery of the breast. She will be practicing at 1010 Northern Blvd, Suite 102, Great Neck, NY, 11021.She has over 20 years of clinical experience practicing breast surgery on Long Island. Dr. Palleschi received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from the University of Pennsylvania, from which she graduated Magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from SUNY Stony Brook School of Medicine. Thereafter, she completed her internship and residency in general surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital, an affiliate of Harvard Medical School.Breast surgery is a special field, and Dr. Palleschi feels it is a genuine privilege to be able to care for her patients. "While I appreciate the meticulous technical aspects of breast surgery, most of all I value the very special relationships I develop with my patients who entrust me with their care," said Dr. Palleschi. She emphasizes the importance of educating her patients about their breast health, for she knows that this will empower them to make informative and personalized decisions about their breast care.Dr. Palleschi specializes in the evaluation and treatment of breast disease. Her services include the evaluation of both benign conditions and breast cancer. She is highly skilled in the performance of surgical excisional breast biopsies, Savi Scout and wire localization breast biopsies, subareolar duct excisions, lumpectomies, skin-sparing mastectomies, prophylactic mastectomies, nipple-areola sparing mastectomies, modified radical mastectomies, axillary sentinel lymph node biopsies, and axillary lymph node dissections.Dr. Palleschi is excited to join New York Breast Health. She is looking forward to working closely with the many outstanding physicians of New York Breast Health and New York Cancer & Blood Specialists. Through this multidisciplinary approach, she knows that her patients will experience exceptional, thoughtful, and personalized care.If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Palleschi, please call (516) 676-7676For more information, please visit our website at www.nybreasthealth.com.About New York Breast HealthNew York Breast Health (NYBH) – is the leading surgical oncology group specializing in diseases of the breast led by Dr. Dwight C. De Risi.

Sarah Gould, Marketing Content Coordinator

631-574-8360





