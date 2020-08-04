AmEuro Contracting and Consulting Resolves Sewer Issues at Gulf and Bay Condo Club, Siesta Key, FL - Cast Iron Pipe Replacement

Press Releases AmEuro Contracting and Consulting, LLC Press Release Share Blog

Project to correct the category III Fecal Water from entering into the buildings at Gulf and Bay Club, Siesta Key, Florida. Cast Iron Pipe Deterioration; Cast Iron Replacement





"Our second year on the property after a successful and ahead of schedule completion of Cast Iron Replacement last year brought new challenges with 2 buildings and 138 units that went extremely well, also completed ahead of schedule. Our team understands the importance of completing the Cast Iron Replacement professionally and effectively so the homeowners can move back in with as little inconvenience as possible," said Lee Upshaw, Founder and CEO of AmEuro Contracting and Consulting, LLC. "Furthermore, we are thankful for the opportunity to work with such an amazing team at Gulf and Bay Club and look forward to finishing out the project on the remaining two buildings in 2021."



The success of the Cast Iron Replacement Project is contributed to our two project managers, Joder Moraes and Jason Washburn who were on the site daily ensuring that the project was handled professionally, effectively, and efficiently. "Joder and Jason did a great job and we are very proud of how well the job went, completing such a diverse time-sensitive project 35 days early says a lot about our team," said Lee Upshaw. "We are ready for the final phase of the project starting in 2021."



Sheila Upshaw

941-366-1592



www.ameurocc.com



