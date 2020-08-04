Minerva Partners with A-LIVE to Power Virtual Concerts

As COVID-19 is preventing people from attending concerts in person, Minerva has partnered with A-LIVE, a leading European music initiative, to deliver a new social video streaming experience for fans to enjoy concerts remotely.





The new solution was successfully premiered on June 23 during a live concert featuring the artist Alex Braga. On the performance stage, Mr. Braga was surrounded by projection screens that continuously updated with selfies and texts contributed by the audience using Minerva’s Watch Together technology, thus creating a crowd-like atmosphere even though performing alone. Highlights of the experience enjoyed by fans are available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kp3XZr7qCK8



With the A-LIVE mobile app, fans can tap into the following features:



· Watch Together: Talk, chat, share sound effects and take group selfies while watching a live concert, and post on social media.

· Be on Stage: Contribute background visual and audio content to the performance, enabling fans to “see themselves on stage” and the artist to “feel” the crowd.

· Meet and Greet: After the performance, artists and fans can talk one-to-one and the conversation can be recorded for social sharing.



“In partnership with A-LIVE we have created a future-proof solution for musicians to deliver highly interactive performances that delight fans,” said Fabrizio Capobianco, Chief Innovation Officer at Minerva. “We believe our unique offering, combining a robust video streaming solution with an innovative social and commerce platform, will enable artists, promoters and rights owners worldwide to expand their reach and explore new monetization strategies.”



The A-LIVE service will power the delivery of the highly anticipated Heroes concert at the Arena in Verona, Italy on September 6, where 34 top Italian artists will perform live to benefit the COVID-19 Fund for Music (Tickets are available at TicketMaster, TicketOne, VivaTicket). Also, a concert featuring Lacuna Coil will be streamed exclusively on A-LIVE on September 11.



About Minerva Networks

Minerva is the leading provider of service management platforms for the delivery of advanced television services. Over 300 operators worldwide have deployed Minerva’s solutions to power next-generation entertainment services. Minerva enables operators to transform their video offerings and deliver unique entertainment experiences anywhere and on any device. For more information, please visit www.minervanetworks.com



