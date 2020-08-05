Degy Entertainment Unveils Immersive Virtual Platform, "Degy World," to Host Events of All Kinds

Press Releases Degy Entertainment Press Release Share Blog

Degy World is an immersive virtual platform in which participants can utilize a variety of online event spaces including expo halls, stages, ballrooms, team suites, auditoriums, classrooms and more. Several colleges and universities have already signed on to host events including Mercer University, the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point, and Florida International University, along with widespread interest across industries (weddings, business meetings, concerts, dating apps, corporate conventions, and more). Operating in the fashion of an “Online Event and Convention Center,” Degy World can provide brand customization with logo placements, design elements, and sponsorships to its in-world rooms for each client. Configurations of spaces can be altered to fit the needs of each customer as well.



“The times we’re in have reminded us of the unparalleled value of gathering with others and experiencing interpersonal connection - the sense of community we’re seeking is what helps us to feel the kind of normalcy that is sorely missing right now. We’re supposed to be watching the Summer Olympics, cheering on our country, but instead, we’re in quarantine and practicing social distancing,” said Ari Nisman, President & CEO at Degy Entertainment. Nisman continued, “The intent behind Degy World is to enable people to come together in an experiential and connected way that provides the community vibe - whether it’s for an event, a meeting with colleagues, a business convention, or to go to class; we believe that Degy World can be a virtual solution.”



“Mercer University is contracting with Degy World to provide a virtual experience for our new student involvement fair this August. Degy World is unlike anything we have seen for virtual events and meetings. It is definitely going to provide the wow factor for our first-year students, and that is important during this unique and unprecedented time where large face to face events aren’t typically possible. Degy World allows students the feeling of being at the event in person and is a lot of fun to experience! I highly encourage schools to consider this virtual experience for meetings and events,” said Carrie Ingoldsby, Director of Campus Life at Mercer University.



“At the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point, we’re excited to be hosting our annual Student Engagement Fair with Degy World. Their new and innovative platform is perfect for getting students personally connected to campus events, student organizations, and employment during these challenging times. Degy World is truly on the leading-edge of presenting virtual events,” said Greg Diekroeger, Director Campus Activities at the University of Wisconsin Stevens-Point.



Key Highlights:



The new virtual world customized with music stages, expo halls, classrooms, auditoriums, meeting spaces, and multi-purpose rooms to fulfill all of your work, entertainment, and event needs.



Guests will be offered a wide range of capabilities for expansive engagement in a comprehensive virtual reality that offers an exciting and unparalleled level of engagement and interaction, complete with personalized avatars, office/branding, and community connection.



Voice-to-voice conversations along with chat functionality offer a unique opportunity to connect and conduct business operations within the world, as you would in person. In addition to customized office settings, we’ve worked with our software partner to create this platform to offer experiential events where users engage with an integrated registration platform complete with ticketing and sophisticated event analytics.



Keeping innovation at the forefront, Degy Entertainment refuses to remain complacent. Degy World is not the company’s first round in the virtual events space. They initially transformed the business by introducing “



For more information about Degy World, or to book a tour, please visit: https://www.degy.com/degy-world/.



About Degy Entertainment:

Degy Entertainment began as a management firm in 1996. After several years of successful label signings, publishing signings, and licensing, Degy entered the booking world.



In September of 2001, Degy Booking International, Inc. launched as the booking arm of Degy Entertainment, and quickly grew to a client base of nearly 100 entertainment acts, including Kris Allen, The Baha Men, Headphone Disco (creators of silent disco concept), and the largest bounce house in the world, The Big Bounce America. Over time, the company developed expertise in college and military booking, and became one of the most prominent agencies in the world for such niche bookings. The company now books over 2,000 events each year while working with some of the biggest names in the entertainment business.



For 20 years, Degy has been securing major talent and entertainment and executing large-scale events for a wide range of clients in the college, military, sports, and corporate sectors.



Media Contacts:

Odette Peralta; Odette@BlackOpsPublicRelations.com

