WBAT Safety Welcomes California Aeronautical University as Newest Platform+ Subscriber

California Aeronautical University offers professional pilot degree programs as well as aircraft maintenance, aviation dispatch and aviation business administration degree programs. With an unparalleled purpose-built flight training facility at Meadows International Airport in Bakersfield, California and world-class flight center locations in Oxnard and San Diego, California, CAU is part of a group of colleges that have been educating students for over 125 years in California.



“California Aeronautical University (CAU) recently implemented a campus-wide initiative to integrate a structured approach to increase our safety management effectiveness. After research and thoughtful consideration, we found WBAT is the most effective way for our students and staff to report safety issues. The WBAT platform is easily accessible and provides the best framework to support a sound safety culture at CAU. Every student and staff affiliated with flight, maintenance, and ground operations have been given access. With this new system, we now have an accessible way to report anything deemed unsafe,” said Matt Johnston, President at California Aeronautical University.



“WBAT Safety is proud to have California Aeronautical University join our program,” said Kamron Githens, WBAT Safety Project Manager. “CAU is known as more than just a pilot school. It is an aviation community - and we are excited to provide all of their Safety Management System (SMS) needs as they educate and train future members of the aviation industry.”



WBAT Safety is the sole FAA-supported SMS program available on the market. The WBAT platform is a web-based system that supports all aspects of a complete SMS, including safety policy, safety risk management, safety assurance, safety promotion, and SMS recordkeeping and documentation. Platform+Support subscribers have access to support, training and customizations to help organizations utilize WBAT to their fullest potential.



Kamron Githens

856.282.2669 x107



https://www.wbatsafety.com



