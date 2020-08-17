Bench International Brings Diversity of Experience, Ethnicity and Gender with Launch of Executive Recruiting Hub in Boston

Press Releases Bench International Press Release Share Blog

“Nova, with her extensive experience in life science and device business development and strategic recruitment in the region, plus her substantive global experience, is the right leader at the right time for Bench to establish its unique footprint on the Greater Boston region,” said DeeDee DeMan, Chairman and CEO of Bench International. “Our new semi-virtual business world has taught us that our clients want and need the best athletes, irrespective of where they live. Nova is uniquely qualified to enable us to deliver on our mission of 'No Borders, No Boundaries.'”



“The growth and evolution of the life science industry is requiring companies to recruit senior leadership with diverse experiences. For Cambridge, Boston and other regions experiencing rapid development, it is imperative to search globally for the best talent,” says Nova Diop, Senior Vice President, Bench International. “In my new role, I look forward to leveraging Bench’s deep industry expertise and intellectual capital to recruit talent from anywhere in the world and enable local companies to gain the competitive edge of a globally diverse workforce.”



Substantial research demonstrates that diversity brings many advantages to an organization, including increased profitability and creativity, stronger governance and better problem-solving abilities. According to a recent Boston Consulting Group study, companies with more diverse management teams have 19% higher revenues due to innovation.



San Diego, CA, August 17, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Bench International, a leading global executive search firm, announces the opening of a new regional hub located in Kendall Square. The launch of the east coast office follows the successful opening earlier this year of Bench's San Diego office, where the company recently relocated its headquarters. Nova Diop joins Bench International to lead the new office in the Boston region.

