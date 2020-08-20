Credit Union 1 Partners with iGrad to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

Credit Union 1 launches the Enrich financial wellness platform to its credit union members, offering them a hyper-personalized interactive educational experience.





Credit Union 1 serves the Chicago metropolitan area, the northern and central regions of Illinois, the Indianapolis metropolitan area, and the Las Vegas metropolitan area.



Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, retirement, long-term health care and more.



“Enrich takes a modern approach to financial wellness with personal recommendations based on the individual’s unique situation, in addition to the various mediums our members can receive information through articles, tools, and customizable resources,” said Credit Union 1 Director of Business Development Jeff Gonzales. “There were a number of financial wellness providers that we researched and met with, however, Enrich checked all of our boxes. Especially in today’s environment, this will give us a way to provide this valuable resource without us having to be in person presenting the information since it is a seamless virtual process.”



An April National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) survey [1] illustrated the already devastating impact of the pandemic on personal finances. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said that the pandemic is causing increased financial stress.



Data collected from Enrich shows that as financial understanding increases, stress level drops, said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche.



“Enrich can help people of all income levels and in all stages of life,” LaBreche said. “We are thrilled to offer financial wellness to Credit Union 1 members and employer partners, who can participate in a virtual setting and receive customized financial education that is specific to their needs and situation.”



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org/.



About Credit Union 1

Credit Union 1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative dedicated to exceeding the expectations in our delivery of innovative financial solutions to help people achieve their maximum economic potential. Established in 1958, Credit Union 1’s vision is to be the financial institution that drives family and community success. Credit Union 1 has over 300 employees and 19 branches concentrated in Illinois, as well as in Indiana, and Nevada serving over 90,000 members. Credit Union 1 focuses on giving back to our members with the belief that a healthy financial community benefits everyone. For more information, visit www.creditunion1.org.



Jennifer Wezensky

269-274-4071



https://www.enrich.org/



