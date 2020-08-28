NADIA Skin Announces Anti-Aging Breakthrough in Skincare

Press Releases Avior Nutritionals- NADIA Skin Press Release Share Blog

NAD+ is a coenzyme found in all living cells. It is responsible for cellular energy, mitochondrial functioning, and DNA repair. Our bodies make NAD+ naturally, but less and less of it as we age. How much less? By age 50, our NAD+ levels are typically half of what they were at age 20. Diminished levels of NAD+ are associated with visible signs of aging, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin.



Avior Nutritionals is the manufacturer of REAL NAD+, a product available only through physicians. After years of case studies where practitioners reported that utilization of NAD+ coincided with improvements in overall health, Avior’s chemists began working on a formulation designed to optimize the delivery of NAD+ in topical applications. “NADIA Skincare is designed to support cellular health and a youthful appearance using a unique combination of antioxidants, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and high-potency Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide, better known as NAD+,” said company spokesperson and product development specialist, Jordan Bell.



Bell believes that NAD+ will usher in a new era in anti-aging skincare, and she isn’t alone. Studies have shown topical nicotinamide to have anti-inflammatory, anti-aging, anti-carcinogenic, and moisturizing properties. Skin’s elasticity, collagen production, and ability to repair its epidermal layer have all been linked to NAD+. Studies performed by scientists at Harvard Medical School showed that cells in mice equivalent to those of a 60-year-old human behaved as those equivalent to a 20-year-old’s after only one week of treatment.



To date, skincare formulations have focused only on precursors, derivatives of Vitamin B thought to encourage the body’s production of NAD+. The launch of NADIA marks a shift to science-backed skincare formulations designed to deliver the final NAD+ molecule.



To learn more, visit

Mindy Cordell

mindy@nadiaskin.com

985.273.3900 ext. 4403



