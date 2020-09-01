Medcom Benefit Solutions Integrates Enrich Financial Wellness Platform Into Consumer-Driven Health Plan Portfolio

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

Medcom Benefit Solutions is offering Enrich Financial Wellness to help participants better understand consumer-driven health plans, including Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA), while improving overall financial health.





Medcom, a leading employee benefits administrator, is offering Enrich to its 3,000 employers and 200,000 plan participants.



Medcom Benefit Solutions President Michael J. Bracken said that a primary goal of offering Enrich is to help participants better understand consumer-driven health plans, including Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRA) and Health Savings Accounts (HSA), while improving overall financial health.



“We are excited to integrate the robust Enrich financial wellness platform into Medcom’s Consumer Driven Health Plans portfolio of services,” Bracken said. “In addition to assistance with managing the challenges of COVID-related financial concerns, our client’s employees gain access to a high-quality educational library that enables development of new skills and offers guidance in planning for critical life events, such as budgeting, purchasing a home, college preparation, and retirement planning.”



Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, retirement, long-term health care and more.



“As a leader in employee benefit solutions, Medcom is at the forefront of what people need to manage their health and finances in today’s trying times,” said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche. “We are thrilled that Medcom is offering Enrich to its employees and plan participants.”



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit http://www.enrich.org/.



About Medcom Benefit Solutions

Jennifer Wezensky

269-274-4071



https://www.enrich.org/



