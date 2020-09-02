Allen Interactions and Clients Garner 6 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence in Learning Awards

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Allen Interactions Press Release Share Blog

A sought after and prestigious honor in the learning and development industry, Allen Interactions celebrates these Excellence in Learning awards with three of its amazing clients including HealthStream, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Nexstar Network. Spanning the non-profit, healthcare, and construction industries, HealthStream, NAMI, and Nexstar’s performance-changing learning solutions cover a variety of practice areas including onboarding, nursing, core competency training, skill development, judgment, mental illness education and technician training for trades such as plumbing, heating, and electrical. “We are so incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work with such forward-thinking organizations on initiatives that are the driving force behind change around critical topics such as mental health, healthcare training, and technician training in plumbing, electrical, and heating,” stated Dr. Michael Allen, Founder & CEO, Allen Interactions.



What the Award-Winning Clients Have to Say:



“At HealthStream, we had a great experience partnering with Allen Interactions during development of the core competency curriculum for our Nurse Residency Program. We wanted to create something that fully engaged nurses while providing the rich, evidence-based practice curriculum that was necessary to achieve successful outcomes. The result was an interactive, engaging program that met best practice standards and delighted our clients.” – Nick Dafni, Associate Vice President, Product Marketing, HealthStream



“We are incredibly grateful for our partnership with Allen Interactions and their expert ability to bring the original elements of connection, empathy, and compassion from our existing in-person course to life. The glowing reviews from participants on the new online course coupled with the 10x surge in participation has established this investment as a performance improvement initiative that’s truly making a difference in the lives of those dealing with mental illness.” – Karen Gerndt, National Director, Information, Support & Education, NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness



“Our team was thrilled to work with Allen Interactions to develop engaging and transformative content for students enrolled in our online technical training program, NexTech Academy. We forged a creative partnership and had a lot of fun crafting the curriculum, which I think is evident in each lesson. I am very proud of the team, and I know the content will impact and inspire future residential plumbers, electricians, and HVAC technicians.” – Rachel Whitman, Director of NexTech Academy, Nexstar Network



About the Award-Winning Learning Solutions



HealthStream Nurse Residency

- Industry: Healthcare

- Practice Area: Onboarding, Nursing, Judgment, Core Competencies

- Target Audience: Nurses being hired into their first hospitals all over the country, after finishing their degree

- Category/Award: Best Unique or Innovative Learning and Development Program - Silver



NAMI

- Industry: Non-profit

- Practice Area: Mental Illness Education

- Target Audience: Parents, caregivers, and family members of people living with mental health symptoms

- Categories/Awards:



- Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development - 1 Gold

- Best Advance in Learning Technology Implementation - Silver

- Best Use of Blended Learning - Bronze

- Best Use of Social/Collaborative Learning - Bronze



Nexstar Plumbing, Electrical, and HVAC Courses

- Industry: Residential Home Services

- Practice Area: Technician

- Target Audience: Employees of 700+ member companies

- Category/Award: Best Advance in Competencies and Skill Development – Silver



“Organizations around the world highly value Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards – so much so that we received a record number of applications in the middle of a global pandemic,” said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and leader of the HCM Excellence Awards Program. “The awards provide valuable recognition and validation of best practices in all areas of HCM at a time when they have never been more important to both employers and employees.”



Award entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon the following criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. “The Excellence Awards serve the critical function of reinforcing the essential business benefit of creating great experiences for candidates and employees,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said. “All award winners must demonstrate that their HCM programs drive bottom-line business results. That’s what sets our awards program apart from all others.”



The winners are listed at: http://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php



About Allen Interactions

Leveraging nearly three decades of extensive experience, Allen Interactions and The Allen Academy partner with organizations on comprehensive learning and talent ecosystem initiatives that include learning strategy, custom development, technology, automation, change management, talent staffing, and instructional design.



Allen Interactions’ passion has always been to deliver Meaningful, Memorable, and Motivational learning and technology solutions that are laser-focused on performance improvement. The company takes on challenges for overcoming performance barriers, resistance to change, onboarding, workforce realignment, technology integration, new product introductions and support, and many others.



The CCAF and SAM design and development approaches, developed by e-learning guru and CEO, Dr. Michael Allen, have helped Allen Interactions secure its enduring position at the top of the industry. The mission-driven company has had the honor of educating thousands of professionals and organizations on its e-learning design and development principles for building true instructional interactivity for performance-changing learning.



In November 2019, Allen Interactions acquired Problem Solutions, which builds digital engineering solutions for major organizations in both private and public sectors. This acquisition furthers Allen Interactions’ commitment to providing its clients the means to significantly improve human performance efficiency at measurable levels that prove meaningful to the organization’s success.



About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.



With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.



About HealthStream

HealthStream is a leading provider of workforce, training, and development solutions, currently partnering with more than half of the healthcare organizations in the United States.



About National Alliance on Mental Illness

NAMI is the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness through advocacy, education, and public leadership.



About Nexstar Network



Member dues stay in the organization to build and enhance education, training, and business solutions. Nexstar minimizes operating expenses and channels virtually all remaining funds to research and development, programs, materials, and member services that are supported by a professional staff. Contact Information Allen Interactions

Claire Letts

800.799.6280



alleninteractions.com



