Press Releases CWS Israel Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from CWS Israel: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: CWS Israel & BOTH UAE Form Strategic Partnership Promoting Bilateral Trade, Following Historic Peace Agreement





“The peace agreement between UAE and Israel is an historic event. Industry leaders from both countries have long been waiting to freely trade with one another,” said Raz Chorev for CWS Israel. “We’re proud to form a partner relationship with BOTH UAE specifically to promote our support for peace and prosperity in the Middle East. We enable organisations to expand operations, and establish presence in other countries. Our in-country expertise allows us to do so efficiently and effectively.”



CWS Israel is an independent in-country specialist, providing services to a select and prestigious client base, including some of the globe’s largest tech, finance and automotive brands, either directly or through their MSP partners.



“Partnerships are the foundation of successful service to our customer base. Engaging with CWS Israel strengthens our position in the Middle East and provides further expansion opportunities to our clients. Our customers trust us to have the ability to localise with smart and successful partnering,” said Anna Heystek, Managing Partner, BOTH UAE.



Mr. Chorev continued: “CWS Israel provides a comprehensive set of back office services to support our global clients in managing all aspects of business engagements in Israel. It’s a privilege to be able to do our bit to support peaceful trading relationships in the Middle East.”



About CWS Israel

CWS Israel is a specialist contractor management company, providing EOR and AOR services to global organisations, operating in Israel. Our solutions cover Contingent Workforce services, including business migration, relocation, payroll and workforce compliance audit services.



Our enviable list of clients and partners, have come to rely on our fully transparent and compliant services, trusting the quality of information and loving the personal service from our account managers. Learn more about how we’re redefining the future of work in Israel by visiting us at



About BOTH UAE

BOTH (Back of the House) UAE is a leading corporate and back office services company, which has been operating in the UAE for well over a decade. BOTH continues to delight its clients, whether Fortune 500 multinationals or high-growth start-ups, with its expert knowledge of the region and its unrivaled client experience. From incorporations, corporate sponsorship and visa services, to HR outsourcing and outsourced accounting, BOTH is truly a full-service corporate services provider that will allow your organization to operate effortlessly in the UAE. Visit Tel Aviv, Israel, September 08, 2020 --( PR.com )-- CWS Israel, a contingent workforce management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with BOTH UAE, the leading provider of support services in the UAE, to help organisations from Israel, Abu Dhabi and Dubai capitalise on the newly signed peace accord. CWS Israel is a prominent player in the Israeli Contingent Workforce management market, partnered with BOTH UAE, a well-respected and recognised leader in the UAE business services arena.“The peace agreement between UAE and Israel is an historic event. Industry leaders from both countries have long been waiting to freely trade with one another,” said Raz Chorev for CWS Israel. “We’re proud to form a partner relationship with BOTH UAE specifically to promote our support for peace and prosperity in the Middle East. We enable organisations to expand operations, and establish presence in other countries. Our in-country expertise allows us to do so efficiently and effectively.”CWS Israel is an independent in-country specialist, providing services to a select and prestigious client base, including some of the globe’s largest tech, finance and automotive brands, either directly or through their MSP partners.“Partnerships are the foundation of successful service to our customer base. Engaging with CWS Israel strengthens our position in the Middle East and provides further expansion opportunities to our clients. Our customers trust us to have the ability to localise with smart and successful partnering,” said Anna Heystek, Managing Partner, BOTH UAE.Mr. Chorev continued: “CWS Israel provides a comprehensive set of back office services to support our global clients in managing all aspects of business engagements in Israel. It’s a privilege to be able to do our bit to support peaceful trading relationships in the Middle East.”About CWS IsraelCWS Israel is a specialist contractor management company, providing EOR and AOR services to global organisations, operating in Israel. Our solutions cover Contingent Workforce services, including business migration, relocation, payroll and workforce compliance audit services.Our enviable list of clients and partners, have come to rely on our fully transparent and compliant services, trusting the quality of information and loving the personal service from our account managers. Learn more about how we’re redefining the future of work in Israel by visiting us at https://www.cwsisrael.com About BOTH UAEBOTH (Back of the House) UAE is a leading corporate and back office services company, which has been operating in the UAE for well over a decade. BOTH continues to delight its clients, whether Fortune 500 multinationals or high-growth start-ups, with its expert knowledge of the region and its unrivaled client experience. From incorporations, corporate sponsorship and visa services, to HR outsourcing and outsourced accounting, BOTH is truly a full-service corporate services provider that will allow your organization to operate effortlessly in the UAE. Visit BOTHUAE or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more. Contact Information CWS Israel

Raz Chorev

+972 3 7228451



https://www.contingentworkforceservices.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CWS Israel