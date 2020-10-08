Las Vegas Photographer Christian Purdie Adds a Fashion Style to Senior Portrait Photography Sessions





Las Vegas, NV, October 08, 2020 -- You only get one high school graduation and you only get one high school senior portrait. Las Vegas photographer Christian Purdie adds a fashion style to their senior portrait photography sessions. Families no longer have to settle for the cheap backdrop with the standard smile and pose option for senior portraits. Las Vegas is a great backdrop for fantastic senior portraits with a high fashion upgrade. It has the glamour of some of the world's greatest casinos, the urban setting in downtown Fremont, the outdoors of world-famous Red Rock Canyon and if someone is looking for nature Mt. Charleston is only a 45-minute drive out of the city.

Working as a Las Vegas senior portrait photographer Christian and his team have developed a mobile studio that can deliver a high-end fashion look to senior portraits at any location that his clients choose. Although CPP's clients have the option of coming into the studio for a traditional photo session most of their clients are opting for a more modern high-end fashion look to their senior portraits to make them memorable and unique. Combining traditional portrait lighting with fashion posing and attitude Christian has created a distinctive look for clients that they are enjoying more than the standard come into the studio and say cheese option.

Some of Christian's most viewed photographs have been his work as a senior portrait photographer with one of his alma mater's football team breaking a million views in 2020. Bringing decades of experience in both fashion photography and portrait photography combining the two was just the next logical step for Christian and his team. The combination brings a better quality experience and product to CPP's clients. The same experience in both fields helps Christian put his clients who aren't used to a professional photographer and are not models at ease in front of the camera allowing them the space to relax, be themselves and create unique art that they are proud of and excited to own.