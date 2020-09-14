California Coast Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform

Press Releases iGrad Press Release Share Blog

Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education, tools and resources to employees, customers and members.



As the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County, Cal Coast Credit Union serves both San Diego and Riverside Counties with 26 branches and a wide array of other financial wellness initiatives.



Cal Coast members and local schools, colleges and community residents have access to no cost webinars, financial coaching and counseling, and experiential youth financial education.



“Cal Coast was started by local teachers, and our commitment to education has always remained a top priority, especially financial education,” said Cal Coast President and CEO Todd Lane. “When we compared various financial education platforms, Enrich clearly stood above the rest, with its high quality content presented in an engaging, intuitive way that is personalized for each user. Enrich will be a valuable resource for our members and community partners, especially at a time when many people are facing financial challenges.”



Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, budgeting, investing, retirement, long-term health care and more.



An April National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) survey illustrated the already devastating impact of the pandemic on personal finances. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said that the pandemic is causing increased financial stress.



Data collected from Enrich shows that as financial understanding increases, stress level drops, said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche.



“Enrich can help people of all income levels and in all stages of life,” LaBreche said. “We are thrilled to offer financial wellness to Cal Coast Credit Union members who can access the platform virtually and receive customized financial education specific to their needs and situation.”



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.



About Cal Coast Credit Union

