Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. Celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide

About Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div.

Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. is the director at Gospel Worship Service Mission, Inc. which provides religious services and ministry in Oakland, California. For almost 40 years, she has been ministering to those in need including individuals in convalescent homes, the elderly, those who are HIV positive, and local youth. As a Reverend, she ministers to those in need, both spiritually and physically. She also teaches "Mother's Bible" class and is the vice president of the women's mission. Rev. Loretta obtained her M.Div. from American Baptist Seminary of the West in 2012.



Born January 27, 1941 in DeRidder, Louisiana, Rev. Hives-Moody obtained an R.N. from Merritt College in 1982. She retired after 50 years experience in nursing. She served as a L.V.N. and R.N. As her husband was in the U.S. Air Force, Mrs. Moody was able to have a flexible work schedule within the hospital, enabling her to serve in the CCU/ICU, telemetry, trauma, med/surg, surgical prep, orthopedic, burn unit, emergency department, labor/delivery, and postpartum departments. She especially enjoyed being a neonatal nurse and served for 22 years at the Eden Medical Center Sutter Affiliate in Castro Valley, California.



Rev. Loretta is the president of Voice of Africa. She is affiliated with the Allen Temple Baptist Church, God Squad, and is a volunteer at the Detentional Ministry in San Leandro. She is the president of the California Women's Mission Society, a member of the Prayer Warriors, A.T.B.C., House of Psalm, Kindred Health Care Center, Fruitvale Health Care Center, Consorts Club of the Bay Area, and Grief Ministry at Allen Temple.



Rev. Hives-Moody was recently showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in New York City. Times Square, where the Reuters Billboard is placed, is considered the busiest area in Manhattan with approximately 330,000 people passing through daily, many of them tourists. It is also the hub of the Broadway Theater District and the world’s entertainment industry.



On July 22, 1962, Loretta married Charles Edward Moody, Rev., now deceased. She has two children, Roderick and Kennard, grandchildren and great grandchildren. In her spare time, Loretta enjoys cooking, cake decorating, fishing, playing piano and bowling.



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

Oakland, CA, December 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Rev. Loretta Hives-Moody, M.Div. of Oakland, California has been celebrated with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and high level of success for over in the fields of healthcare and religion. These individuals are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

Susan Perrault

516-677-9696



www.strathmoreworldwide.com

Syndi Reibman



