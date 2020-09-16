PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Vesalio Expands Sales Network, Initiates Virtual Physician Training and Announces High First Pass Effect Rate Publication
Nashville, TN, September 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vesalio announces it has executed additional exclusive distribution agreements in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East. With these new partnerships, the NeVa™ Thrombectomy System has gained market coverage in 53 countries. “The expansion of the NeVa product line and impressive clinical data are driving strong interest from top distribution companies globally, accelerating our growth momentum. We expect to add additional markets by the end of 2020 and into 2021 as we approach US FDA clearance,” reported William von Brendel, VP, International Business.

To support the onboarding of stroke centers in the expanded markets, Vesalio has broadened its training programs to include NeVa Induction Webinars™. This virtual platform has allowed Vesalio to onboard over 20 stroke centers in the past three months. Diane Demet Tangun, VP, Market Development commented, “Enhancing virtual training was necessary given the limitations posed by the pandemic and the desire of new physicians to utilize Vesalio’s Drop Zone™ technology. The NeVa first pass recanalization rates attained by physicians continue to impress and drive new interest.”

A recent NeVa publication by Akpinar et al. in Interventional Neuroradiology once again reports remarkable first-pass recanalization rates in a multi-center, real-life setting. “The data from this study is particularly compelling as the high rate of first pass success was achieved largely without the use of balloon guide catheters, which demonstrates the effectiveness and versatility of the NeVa platform,” remarked Tangun.

About Vesalio, LLC
Founded in 2013, Vesalio is a privately held medical device company focused on advancing patient care in vascular occlusion by providing physicians superior technology designed to improve clinical outcomes. The Company’s proprietary NeVa™ platform was designed to consistently achieve first-pass recanalization in acute ischemic stroke by effectively removing all types of neuro-vascular clots from patient anatomy.

For further information, visit www.vesalio.com or email info@vesalio.com. NeVa trademarks and patents are the property of Vesalio.
Contact Information
Vesalio
William von Brendel
858-335-5790
Contact
www.vesalio.com

