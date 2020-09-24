Napa-Based BE Local Launches Experience Curation and Trip Planning Platform

Press Releases BE Local Press Release Share Blog

(380) 235-6225 Napa, CA, September 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- One of things we cherish most when traveling, is a local friend who can give us the inside scoop on where to go and how to best plan our trip. Until now, this precious gem was only available to the lucky few who knew someone in the area.Launched earlier this week for travel professionals in Napa Valley, BE Local combines local knowledge from real people with innovative artificial intelligence, to curate inspiring and engaging travel experiences and make the trip planning process easy, fun and most importantly, carefree.“BE Local will be a game changer for travel, especially here in Napa Valley where, due to COVID-19, reservations are required now for all tastings.”- Judd WallenbrockCEO, Charles Krug WineryIn our first of many markets, Napa Valley, reservations are now required for all experiences and wine tastings. Visitors in Napa Valley are faced with the daunting task of choosing between 500+ wineries on top of figuring out which has availability, how long the experience is, the drive times between wineries and how to avoid traffic. Then they need to be able to re-adjust those complex puzzle pieces if even one of the wineries is not available within the planned itinerary. BE Local simplifies all of this.BE Local is your local friend who curates everything so you can just “Be.”BE Local for Concierge is the first module of our platform and is available to travel professionals, from Hotel or private Concierges to Limo and transportation drivers. Even for professionals in the wine industry BE Local has proven to save hours of time per itinerary. In these challenging times of reduced staff BE Local allows you to effectively and efficiently offer a higher level of service, in far less time and with less overhead costs. By creating Playlists, travel professionals can leverage their unique local insight to easily curate custom itineraries for their guests, which includes reservations, drive times and personal notes.“Today, it's become even more difficult to get reservations in Napa Valley and to stay on top of the experiences wineries offer with guest safety in mind. BE Local is a needed tool for everyone as the valley reopens—visitors to Napa get a current, insider perspective on where to go; and I have a personalized itinerary generator to recommend to friends coming out this way.”- Matt StampCo-Owner, ComplineBE Local was founded to introduce the Art of Experience Curation to inspire the lives of people through sharing experiences uniquely matched for them and simplifying their travel planning process. Artificial Intelligence and local insight combine to help people curate carefree vacations. Integrating with major reservation and experience providers giving end-users the next generation of travel planning tools.For more information on BE Local please contact:Steven Reasteven@justbelocal.comwww.justbelocal.com(380) 235-6225 Contact Information BE Local

