Ambit Inc. Announces the Release of AmbitVPN’s Enduring Digital Privacy on Mac Desktop

As early as 2021, a technique known as Variational Quantum Factoring may enable quantum computers to begin decrypting everything on the internet. AmbitVPN is a new post quantum encryption VPN leveraging WireGuard. It's faster and more secure, protecting your privacy today and tomorrow. Even without this method, quantum computers will decrypt classically encrypted email clients, cloud solutions, and consumer/enterprise VPNs as soon as 2023. AmbitVPN prevents this coming quantum decryption crisis.





AmbitVPN has already demonstrated superior performance on Android and iOS mobile apps. Ambit, Inc. is making this game changing performance available for Mac desktop users. Windows and Linux desktop users will have AmbitVPN soon.



AmbitVPN unleashes a user’s true internet performance. Many mobile operators use traffic shaping, also known as throttling, to reduce your Internet speed. Most AmbitVPN mobile users avoid this throttling and see as much as a 1000% boost in download speeds. AmbitVPN frequently exceeds the speed of most VPNs by as much as 60%, as many still use antiquated OpenVPN programming developed in the 1990s.



AmbitVPN leverages a new, modern network technology called WireGuard with additional enhancements to deliver its superior performance. Users benefit from incredible speed, global reach to the content they desire free from interference and Enduring Digital Privacy. This privacy is delivered with no backdoors, no user activity logs, ever. Users keep their keys, not Ambit . Furthermore, there are no bandwidth limits for as many as 5 devices per subscription and AmbitVPN comes with a 14 day free trial.



Ambit, Inc. is a post-quantum network security company. Founded on March 2019 in the wake of accelerating digital tyranny, national firewalls, censorship, database breaches, and state actors engaged in IP theft and hacking, Ambit, Inc serves as a defensive maneuvering force prepared to secure you and your company in our emerging quantum era.



This press release may contain forward looking statements relating to future events or future financial performance that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms or comparable terms. These statements are only predictions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements based upon a number of factors including those identified in the Company's filings with the SEC.



Contact Information



Ambit Inc.

Kevin Kane

408-827-8822

press@ambit.inc

