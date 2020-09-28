Ambit Inc. Announces the Release of AmbitVPN’s Enduring Digital Privacy on Mac Desktop

Seattle, WA, September 28, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Ambit, Inc., an American post-quantum network security startup focusing on Post-quantum cryptography/encryption (PQC), announces the release of AmbitVPN’s Enduring Digital Privacy on Mac desktop - www.ambitvpn.com
. PQC is encryption that cannot be broken by a quantum computer using known attacks. AmbitVPN leverages PQC ensuring customer data cannot be decrypted now or in the future with quantum computers - Enduring Digital Privacy.
AmbitVPN has already demonstrated superior performance on Android and iOS mobile apps. Ambit, Inc. is making this game changing performance available for Mac desktop users. Windows and Linux desktop users will have AmbitVPN soon.
AmbitVPN unleashes a user’s true internet performance. Many mobile operators use traffic shaping, also known as throttling, to reduce your Internet speed. Most AmbitVPN mobile users avoid this throttling and see as much as a 1000% boost in download speeds. AmbitVPN frequently exceeds the speed of most VPNs by as much as 60%, as many still use antiquated OpenVPN programming developed in the 1990s.
AmbitVPN leverages a new, modern network technology called WireGuard with additional enhancements to deliver its superior performance. Users benefit from incredible speed, global reach to the content they desire free from interference and Enduring Digital Privacy. This privacy is delivered with no backdoors, no user activity logs, ever. Users keep their keys, not Ambit . Furthermore, there are no bandwidth limits for as many as 5 devices per subscription and AmbitVPN comes with a 14 day free trial.
Ambit, Inc. is a post-quantum network security company. Founded on March 2019 in the wake of accelerating digital tyranny, national firewalls, censorship, database breaches, and state actors engaged in IP theft and hacking, Ambit, Inc serves as a defensive maneuvering force prepared to secure you and your company in our emerging quantum era. www.ambit.inc
Contact Information
Ambit Inc.
Kevin Kane
408-827-8822
press@ambit.inc
www.ambitvpn.com