Paragon Cyber Solutions Announces Cybersecurity Registered Apprenticeship Program

Paragon Cyber Solutions, LLC, a veteran, minority, woman-owned information security company, received approval from the Florida Department of Education for an in-depth Cybersecurity apprenticeship program.





“The cybersecurity field lacks qualified staff,” says Courtney H. Jackson, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Paragon Cyber Solutions. “The interest in there; however, it’s very difficult for job seekers to obtain real-world, hands-on experience because employers typically require years of experience before offering a candidate a job opportunity. There are also cybersecurity students that complete degree programs with the expectation of employment only to find out that they must have real world experience in order to land their first cybersecurity role. How do they gain hands-on experience if no one will give them a chance? Our cybersecurity apprenticeship program is designed to bridge that gap by providing 2000 hours of hands-on experience working directly with our team, in addition to relevant classroom instruction by senior level staff, including a local PhD professor.”



About Paragon Cyber Solutions

Founded in 2016, Paragon Cyber Solutions is a veteran, minority, woman-owned information security helping government agencies, commercial companies, and startups protect the integrity of their business operations through in-depth cybersecurity and risk management solutions.



Our team of highly skilled consultants have decades of industry experience with corporate security programs, auditing, compliance, governance, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and risk management, graduate level degrees and multiple active industry certifications (e.g. CISSP, CISM, CEH, CHFI, Security+).



Courtney H. Jackson

813-603-7233



https://www.ParagonCyberSolutions.com



