Southeastern Credit Union Foundation Partners with iGrad to Offer Enrich Financial Wellness Platform

The Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) is launching the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 24,000 employees at more than 300 credit unions in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.





“Financial wellness can significantly impact overall wellbeing,” said SECUF Board Chair Brian Akin. “If someone is constantly worrying about money, it can negatively affect relationships, their ability to sleep and their health. Research shows that too many Americans are stressed about their finances, which is why we are investing in the financial education of credit union employees. The Enrich platform provides credit union staff with individualized interactive tools and moves at the user’s pace.”



Patrick La Pine, CEO of the regional trade association League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU), said that many credit union employees contend with the same financial difficulties as their members.



“We want to provide a way to support our financial first responders, especially during these uncertain economic times,” La Pine said. “The Foundation and League are committed to offering resources for our credit unions as a value for being affiliated.”



Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education, tools and resources to employees, customers and members.



Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, budgeting, investing, retirement, long-term health care and more.



An April National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) survey illustrated the already devastating impact of the pandemic on personal finances. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said that the pandemic is causing increased financial stress.



Data collected from Enrich shows that as financial understanding increases, stress level declines, said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche.



“Enrich can help people of all income levels and in all stages of life,” LaBreche said. “The SECUF and LSCU are demonstrating the importance of financial wellness by offering Enrich to credit union employees, who can access the platform virtually and receive customized financial education specific to their needs and situation.”



About iGrad

iGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad’s Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.



iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.



About Southeastern Credit Union Foundation

Tallahassee, FL, October 07, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) has partnered with San Diego-based financial education company iGrad by offering the award-winning Enrich™ financial wellness platform to more than 24,000 employees at more than 300 credit unions in Georgia, Alabama and Florida."Financial wellness can significantly impact overall wellbeing," said SECUF Board Chair Brian Akin. "If someone is constantly worrying about money, it can negatively affect relationships, their ability to sleep and their health. Research shows that too many Americans are stressed about their finances, which is why we are investing in the financial education of credit union employees. The Enrich platform provides credit union staff with individualized interactive tools and moves at the user's pace."Patrick La Pine, CEO of the regional trade association League of Southeastern Credit Unions (LSCU), said that many credit union employees contend with the same financial difficulties as their members."We want to provide a way to support our financial first responders, especially during these uncertain economic times," La Pine said. "The Foundation and League are committed to offering resources for our credit unions as a value for being affiliated."Enrich is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions nationwide to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education, tools and resources to employees, customers and members.Recognized with the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments, Enrich offers adaptive, interactive financial education content on topics including student loan debt, mortgages, budgeting, investing, retirement, long-term health care and more.An April National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE) survey illustrated the already devastating impact of the pandemic on personal finances. Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said that the pandemic is causing increased financial stress.Data collected from Enrich shows that as financial understanding increases, stress level declines, said iGrad founder and President Rob LaBreche."Enrich can help people of all income levels and in all stages of life," LaBreche said. "The SECUF and LSCU are demonstrating the importance of financial wellness by offering Enrich to credit union employees, who can access the platform virtually and receive customized financial education specific to their needs and situation."About iGradiGrad is a San Diego-based financial technology company that provides artificial intelligence-powered financial wellness solutions to employers, financial institutions and colleges and universities. iGrad's Enrich Financial Wellness platform is used by more than 20,000 employers and more than 300 financial institutions to provide behavior-changing financial literacy education to employees, customers and members.iGrad was recently recognized, along with the American Physical Therapy Association (APTA), with the Power of A Gold Award by the American Society of Association Executives for its APTA Financial Solutions Center. iGrad also received the 2019 Eddy Award for Financial Wellness by Pensions & Investments for its Enrich platform. For more information about the iGrad platform, visit https://www.igradfinancialwellness.com/. For more information about the Enrich platform for employers and financial institutions, visit https://www.enrich.org/.About Southeastern Credit Union FoundationThe Southeastern Credit Union Foundation (SECUF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the progressive professional development of credit union staff and volunteers, financial education programs for youth and adults and the creation of valuable resources for member credit unions and the communities they serve. For more information, visit www.lscu.coop/foundation. Contact Information iGrad / Enrich

Jennifer Wezensky

269-274-4071

https://www.enrich.org/

Jennifer Wezensky

269-274-4071



https://www.enrich.org/



