Young Artist Academy™ 41st Awards Announcements

The 2020 awards theme is Families, highlighting a rekindled appreciation for loved ones after an especially difficult year. Special Presenters & Recipients have been selected to emphasize the “Family-like” relationships developed working in the Entertainment Industry.



Legendary stage, film, and television actor Sir Patrick Stewart will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by longtime friends and “cast family” Jonathan Frakes (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Sir Ian Mckellen (Lord of the Rings, X-Men, Richard III), and Star Trek franchise owner/creator Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry (Star Trek: Picard, Discovery, Next Generation).



Breakout Ensemble Award will be presented by Young Artist Academy™ alumna Scarlett Johansson, and awarded to her young “cast family” from Jojo Rabbit: Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, and Archie Yates.



George Takei (Star Trek: Original Series) will be presenting the Contribution To Science Award to legendary sci-fi creator Eugene “Rod” Roddenberry (Star Trek).



Veteran film/TV & stage actor Kelsey Grammer will receive the Icon Award, presented by Frasier “family” co-stars David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves.



Bill Mumy, who played young Will Robinson in the 1960’s cult classic TV series Lost In Space, will be presenting the Community Leadership Award to Maxwell Jenkins, star of the Netflix reboot.



The Outstanding Young Influencer category will be presented by Fashion/Lifestyle Influencer and Forbes contributor Simonetta Lein.



Additional Awards Presenters include academy alumna Danielle Harris (Halloween, Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead), Deon Cole (ABC’s Black-ish), and Doug Jones (The Shape of Water, Pan’s Labyrinth).



Previous Special Merit Recipients Include:

Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Peter Jackson, Lionel Richie, Diane Lane, Mickey Rooney, Michael Landon, Christopher Reeves, Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Gary Sinise, Mayim Bialik, Drew Barrymore, Melissa Joan Hart, Bill Nye, Martin Sheen, Mario Lopez, Chuck Berry, George Clooney and Will Smith.



Young Artist Academy™ Executive Producer, Simon Barron said: “For over 40 years the Young Artist Academy™ has been preparing young stars for the real world of entertainment, by teaching members and their parents important industry skills and success-tips. Through monthly newsletters, workshops, digital networking events, press training, hosting opportunities, and mentoring sessions, the organization is equipping the next generation with what they need to succeed. We also endeavor to instill core values such as communication art, equality, diversity, and kindness. The results have been phenomenal! We’re proud to have watched so many of our young artists become the successful, professional A-list talent of today! After a challenging year for families of all sorts, we are thrilled to have so many adult alumni return to support the 41st show.”



The 41st Young Artist Academy™ awards will be a first-ever digital show, streaming on YouTube Premieres Saturday, November 21 at 4:00PM PST, and available on VivaLiveTV.



Ticket holders will have VIP access to a virtual Red Carpet Pre-show + Member/Press Lounge, and will also have opportunities to interact with fellow attendees during the awards show with video, messaging, trivia, games and prizes.



About The Young Artist Academy™



Founded in 1978 by Golden Globes Executive Maureen Dragone, the Young Artist Academy™ is committed to educating, protecting, and mentoring young artists through digital and events. The nonprofit 501(c)(3) produces Hollywood's first and longest-running youth awards.



The organization welcomed a new administration in 2017; it remains a leader in compliance and a champion of child entertainer rights/protections (Coogan Law, Child Performer Protection Act, Sight & Sound Mandates, Krekorian Talent Services Bond).



Affectionately called the "Youth Oscars" by Huffington Post, it is Hollywood’s only youth academy structured the same as larger awards guilds, with Membership and Peer Voting.



+1-310-896-8006



www.youngartistacademy.org



