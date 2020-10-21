Citi Bike Miami Offers Free Rides on Election Day

Press Releases Citi Bike Miami Operated by Deco Bike... Press Release Share Blog

Citi Bike Miami, the official bikeshare program for the cities of Miami, Miami Beach, Surfside, and Bay Harbor Islands is offering free rides for Election Day on November 3, 2020 in partnership with Spread The Vote.





“Voting is a right that defines our country, and we are excited to offer free rides for you to cast your vote. We are going to get you to the polls and back,” said the Citi Bike Miami management team. Each person participating will receive a promo code valid for two free rentals good for 30 minutes each.



Those interested in riding Citi Bike Miami to the polls should send a DM (direct message) to request your free promo code to be redeemed at any Citi Bike Miami stations via Instagram or Facebook. Please send your request no later than 5 pm on October 30 to receive your promo code. With 160+ Citi Bike station locations, it's easy and convenient to find a Citi Bike and ride to the polls.



Offer is limited to 1,000 people on a first-come, first-served basis and participants can download the Citi Bike Miami app to find available bikes and station locations. You must be 18 years or older to participate.



About:

Citi Bike Miami is a public-private partnership that offers monthly memberships with unlimited rides for residents for about 50 cents a day (just $15/mo) only available at



Miami, FL, October 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Citi Bike Miami offers free rides to the polls on Election Day because every vote counts.

Citi Bike Miami is owned and operated by Deco Bike LLC. Find us at: @CitiBikeMiami #UnlockMiami #RolltothePolls #BiketoVote

Spread The Vote is a 501c3 organization that works everyday to ensure people have what they need to vote. For more information: @spreadthevoteUS #SpreadTheVote

Contact Information
Citi Bike Miami operated by Deco Bike LLC
Chris Williams
305-532-9494
citibikemiami.com

Chris Williams

305-532-9494



citibikemiami.com



