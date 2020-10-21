CompassMSP Expands Into Midwest with Acquisition of Chicago-Based Managed IT Services Provider MotherG

Press Releases CompassMSP Press Release Share Blog

“We are excited to announce our tenth acquisition and our expansion into a new geographic area of the Midwest US and we extend a warm welcome to the MotherG team members joining the CompassMSP family. MotherG brings additional services and expertise to our already extensive portfolio of services and deepens our skills in the industrial sector,” said Josh Kotler, CEO of CompassMSP. “As we have done with each of our regional platform acquisitions to date, we intend to invest significantly in the business and to make several add-on acquisitions to enlarge our presence in the Midwest to better serve our clients.”



“While the significant disruptions in the US economy from coronavirus has slowed acquisition activity in the MSP industry for many, we remain active. MotherG represents an opportunity to partner with a strong business leader in Dave Davenport who shares our vision and operating model. The business has a tremendous track record of customer satisfaction and growth and we look forward to continued success under his leadership of the region,” added Kotler.



“We are proud of what we have built at MotherG but we are excited to be joining such a dynamic and growing organization that shares our commitment to providing proactive solutions that improve our clients’ security and technology experience,” said Dave Davenport, CEO of MotherG. “We've spent 15 years building MotherG and assembling a world-class team and it was important that we partnered with a company that shares the vision of investing in our people.”



Three Sixty Seven Advisors, a middle-market M&A advisory firm, assisted CompassMSP on the transaction.



About MotherG

Established in 2006, MotherG offers a range of managed IT services for small and mid-sized businesses in the Midwest. The award-winning company’s mission is to eliminate problems before they happen. Focused on their clients’ productivity, MotherG ensures technology streamlines core business activities.



About CompassMSP

