Prominent New York Fashion House Pink Maison Sets Sight on Atlanta Fashion Market

)-- Pink Maison invites Atlanta’s illustrious fashion stylists, influencers, media professionals and entertainers to help inaugurate the powerhouse fashion brand in the South. Pink Maison’s showroom consists of Pink Maison Apparel and exclusive designers from around the world including Germany’s House of Byfield, Ireland’s Rene Dieu, and New York’s Videmus Omnia.
The Pink Maison venue is also home to New York Style Fashion Entertainment Magazine (NYSFE) creative studio, photography studio, glam room, cocktail area, media corner and a plethora of other elements geared toward the creative arts.
The event will honor a Breast Cancer Survivor with a honorary makeover.
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 7pm - 10pm
Address: 57 Forsythe Street NW
Atlanta GA 30303