PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Pink Maison

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Pink Maison: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

Prominent New York Fashion House Pink Maison Sets Sight on Atlanta Fashion Market


New York City originated fashion house, Pink Maison, looks to further solidify itself as a household name as it opens a showroom in Downtown Atlanta. The luxury couture shop is hosting an exclusive cocktail mixer on Saturday, October 24, 2020 aiming to introduce its take on New York luxe fashion to the Atlanta market. This event will consist of light bites and wine during a cocktail hour followed by a fashion presentation, style discussion and debuting of the Pink Maison Self-Care Box.

Prominent New York Fashion House Pink Maison Sets Sight on Atlanta Fashion Market
Atlanta, GA, October 22, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Pink Maison invites Atlanta’s illustrious fashion stylists, influencers, media professionals and entertainers to help inaugurate the powerhouse fashion brand in the South. Pink Maison’s showroom consists of Pink Maison Apparel and exclusive designers from around the world including Germany’s House of Byfield, Ireland’s Rene Dieu, and New York’s Videmus Omnia.

The Pink Maison venue is also home to New York Style Fashion Entertainment Magazine (NYSFE) creative studio, photography studio, glam room, cocktail area, media corner and a plethora of other elements geared toward the creative arts.

The event will honor a Breast Cancer Survivor with a honorary makeover.
Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020
Time: 7pm - 10pm

Address: 57 Forsythe Street NW
Atlanta GA 30303
Contact Information
Pink Maison
Ivory Void
877-665-5997
Contact
www.pinkmaison.com
Instagram @Pink.Maison

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pink Maison
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help