Firm That Converts Hotels to Efficiency Apartment Complexes Expands to North Carolina

Headquartered in Torrance, California, Vivo was founded in 2020 to offer flexible, luxury efficiency apartments with all the best parts of hotel living included. The firm specializes in converting low-demand hotels to boutique apartment complexes at affordable pricing to renters while reducing traffic, waste and sprawl. Vivo is a response to rapid gentrification crowding out our younger population and exacerbating income inequality across the country. Vivo’s website is www.vivoliving.com. Winston-Salem, NC, October 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Vivo Living (“Vivo”) has expanded to Winston-Salem, North Carolina as part of its nationwide effort to convert low-demand hotels into boutique efficiency apartment complexes. Vivo apartments are offered furnished or unfurnished and include unique hotel amenities (free wifi, lounge areas, gym, etc.). At affordable, flexible pricing, Vivo apartments are offered in the low- to mid-price range and retain a luxury living experience.The address of the new Vivo is 7835 North Point Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.Vivo aims to reduce traffic, waste and sprawl by carefully selecting each location to be in physical proximity to shopping, markets, entertainment and other necessities. Vivo uses green initiatives and sustainable systems with a triple bottom line philosophy to minimize its environmental footprint further.“Renters are seeing regular increases in housing prices and increased demand in virtually every city in the United States. Hotels with low demand exist in oversupply in most major cities in the United States. Vivo is a response to rapid gentrification crowding out our younger population and exacerbating income inequality across the country,” notes Vivo’s website (www.vivoliving.com).With locations in North Carolina, Utah and Arizona, Vivo continues to expand nationwide.Headquartered in Torrance, California, Vivo was founded in 2020 to offer flexible, luxury efficiency apartments with all the best parts of hotel living included. The firm specializes in converting low-demand hotels to boutique apartment complexes at affordable pricing to renters while reducing traffic, waste and sprawl. Vivo is a response to rapid gentrification crowding out our younger population and exacerbating income inequality across the country. Vivo’s website is www.vivoliving.com. Contact Information Vivo

