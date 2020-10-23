Product Trend Software Keylitic Wins Top Vote on Product Hunt

Press Releases Keylitic Press Release Share Blog

Innovative analytics software offers curated database of trending product keywords for business.





The launch page on Product Hunt can be found at the following link:

https://www.producthunt.com/posts/keylitic



Developed by business trends researcher and analytics expert, Jack Marchese, MBA and founder of Keylitic, he saw a clear need for a tool like this for businesses:



“Keylitic is the best solution on the market to show businesses what products are trending right now. Knowing what’s trending can help businesses create content, gain insights into product features and variations, conduct competitive and product research and much more. Now businesses no longer need to spend hours trying to find trends with our curated database now available.”



Available as web-based software, Keylitic’s website can be found at the following link: www.keylitic.com



Jack Marchese

619-892-8352



keylitic.com

