Gab-Nic Excelsior Nursing Tutoring Center
Gab-Nic Excelsior Nursing Tutoring Center

New Self-Help Book Outlines a Fail-Proof Study Plan


"How To Beat A Rigged School System: 13 Steps to 100%," is a new book by author Nicolette Piaubert that lays out clear cut steps any student in any grade level can apply to do better in school.

New Self-Help Book Outlines a Fail-Proof Study Plan
Brooklyn, NY, October 23, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Because schools continue to be segregated across the states, minority students lack the information needed to obtain the knowledge available for academic success and therefore remain underachieved. This problem has helped perpetuate a cycle of poverty and illiteracy in many Black and Latino families, most notably. To help put an end to the problem of failing schools in poverty-stricken neighborhoods around the country, this book gives clear instructions to students and parents alike.

A variety of topics are covered: from admission into schools to how one can study to get exceptional grades and obtain one's desired career. The 13-Steps Fail-Proof Study Plan that the author created and expounds upon in the book can help students in any educational level improve their test scores. As a bonus, students can predict their grades based on the amount of studying and reviewing they complete using the methodology.

Having been subjected to the destructive effects of attending underfunded schools, Nicolette Piaubert knows firsthand the struggle and shame that underachieving students go through. Luckily, she did not allow the problems she faced to deter her from her dream of making a difference in the lives of others.

"How To Beat A Rigged School System: 13 Steps to 100%" is published by: Bowker Identifier Service
ISBN: 978-1735188003
Published: July 13, 2020
Available online at https://www.amazon.com/How-Beat-Rigged-School-System/dp/173518800X

Nicolette Piaubert is a professional nurse who has spent the last decade tutoring future nurses and students in general how to become experts in their field of study. She is the CEO/Founder of Gab-Nic Excelsior Nursing Tutoring Center where she offers help in all nursing subjects from pre-requisites to NCLEX review with online courses and virtual tutoring sessions.
Contact Information
Gab-Nic Excelsior Nursing Tutoring Center
Nicolette Piaubert
917-602-9927
Contact
https://www.gab-nicnursingtutor.com/

