Press Releases Winmore Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Winmore: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Mesilla Valley Transportation Signs on with Winmore for Market-Leading Customer Success Platform for Logistics

Leading Supply Chain Solution and Carrier Selects Winmore to Streamline RFP and Pricing Workflows





After re-assessing their commercial operational plan, MVT brought Winmore onboard to help streamline their RFP response process. Winmore’s RFP Collaboration software will allow MVT to qualify bids, make its bid desk more efficient and improve overall win rates by aligning pricing, business development, carrier, marketing and legal teams.



“Winmore will help us with the alignment of our overall corporate vision, as we expand and bring MVT entities together including Verde Logistics, MGB, Border International and more,” said Bumper Jones, COO of MVT. “We are pleased to continue our growth with an industry-leading partner like Winmore.”



In addition to Winmore’s RFP Collaboration software, MVT will use its Customer Solution On-boarding platform to manage the onboarding of complex customer implementations, accelerate time-to-value, minimize scope creep and ensure compliance.



Unveiled earlier this year, the solution allows 3PLs to quickly realize and address any potential challenges or roadblocks during the onboarding process. Operational leaders can access at-a-glance views of real-time implementation data, displayed in an intuitive, visually appealing format.



“Winmore can help us accelerate the pricing process and drive closer alignment between sales, pricing and entities to make decisions faster, and deliver higher quality experience to our customers,” said George Chasteen Vice President for MVT. “With their specific knowledge and expertise, they were the clear choice when it came to choosing a partner.”



MVT is a leading dry freight carrier specializing in time sensitive service between manufacturing centers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The organization’s fleet of 1650+ trucks and over 6000+ trailers is supported by 24/7 dispatch service. Located in Las Cruces, NM and in El Paso, TX, Mesilla Valley Transportation began in 1982 as a small independent fleet in the Southwest.



MVT’s George Chasteen will discuss additional details of its pricing transformation on Tuesday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. during a webinar hosted by Freightwaves. To register for the free webinar, click here:



https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2801107&sessionid=1&key=54E6BC7248B9F143297393427B059DAF®Tag=&sourcepage=register



About Winmore

Winmore is a cloud-based platform with embedded data analytics. This industry-leading software is often integrated with leading transportation management software (TMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software to ensure customer success and seamless integration with the IT infrastructure. The company has received numerous industry accolades, including being named to FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative software companies in the world.



Watch the Winmore video:

Follow us on Twitter: @winmorecloud

Follow us on LinkedIn: San Francisco, CA, October 29, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Winmore , a leading customer success platform for logistics companies, today announced that leading dry freight carrier Mesilla Valley Transportation (MVT) will use its solutions to help the organization win more RFPs, build customer relationships at scale and increase efficiencies.After re-assessing their commercial operational plan, MVT brought Winmore onboard to help streamline their RFP response process. Winmore’s RFP Collaboration software will allow MVT to qualify bids, make its bid desk more efficient and improve overall win rates by aligning pricing, business development, carrier, marketing and legal teams.“Winmore will help us with the alignment of our overall corporate vision, as we expand and bring MVT entities together including Verde Logistics, MGB, Border International and more,” said Bumper Jones, COO of MVT. “We are pleased to continue our growth with an industry-leading partner like Winmore.”In addition to Winmore’s RFP Collaboration software, MVT will use its Customer Solution On-boarding platform to manage the onboarding of complex customer implementations, accelerate time-to-value, minimize scope creep and ensure compliance.Unveiled earlier this year, the solution allows 3PLs to quickly realize and address any potential challenges or roadblocks during the onboarding process. Operational leaders can access at-a-glance views of real-time implementation data, displayed in an intuitive, visually appealing format.“Winmore can help us accelerate the pricing process and drive closer alignment between sales, pricing and entities to make decisions faster, and deliver higher quality experience to our customers,” said George Chasteen Vice President for MVT. “With their specific knowledge and expertise, they were the clear choice when it came to choosing a partner.”MVT is a leading dry freight carrier specializing in time sensitive service between manufacturing centers in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. The organization’s fleet of 1650+ trucks and over 6000+ trailers is supported by 24/7 dispatch service. Located in Las Cruces, NM and in El Paso, TX, Mesilla Valley Transportation began in 1982 as a small independent fleet in the Southwest.MVT’s George Chasteen will discuss additional details of its pricing transformation on Tuesday, November 3 at 2:00 p.m. during a webinar hosted by Freightwaves. To register for the free webinar, click here:About WinmoreWinmore is a cloud-based platform with embedded data analytics. This industry-leading software is often integrated with leading transportation management software (TMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software to ensure customer success and seamless integration with the IT infrastructure. The company has received numerous industry accolades, including being named to FreightWaves’ FreightTech 100, an award reserved for the most innovative software companies in the world.Watch the Winmore video: winmore.app/blogs#videos Follow us on Twitter: @winmorecloudFollow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/winmorecloud/ Contact Information Winmore

Mark Gamble

415-871-5646



www.winmore.app



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Winmore