Never Specific, an LGBTQ+ All Inclusive Clothing and Lifestyle Brand Gets Approved for Official U.S. Trademark.

According to the owner of the brand, Chris Daniels from New York... "Love knows no gender, sex, nationality, religion, race, color, creed, social, economic, or any other category. It cannot be predefined and therefore can never be specific."



The owner, who identifies as a heterosexual black male also states that although the logo includes the LGBTQ community, the brand is also about all-inclusivity. "Overall, people get the message and have responded positively, now and then we'll get some hate messages or someone saying something like 'but what about children'...my answer to that is the logo means whatever you want it to mean, the figures could be lovers, friends, family or even strangers of any background....love is and always will be universal."



He continues by saying, "We choose to hold our audience and potential customers in the highest regard and know that they realize the logo is obviously not promoting any illegal or non-ethical activity."



The company currently sells clothing and other goods with the logo on its website www.neverspecific.com

Chris Daniels

917-238-9119



www.neverspecific.com



