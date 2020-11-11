PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

A+W Realty Corp. Announces New Tenant at 60-East Warehouse in Newton, NC


Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased warehouse and distribution space in its newly acquired building called “60 East” to D9 Brewing.

Newton, NC, November 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased its new warehouse “60 East LLC” located at the old Newton Bonded Warehouse and Cotton Storage in Newton, North Carolina. "I'm pleased that we could make this transaction work for our newly acquired warehouse and logistics property in Newton, NC and with D9 Brewing," said Douglas Rink, President.

Atlantic and Western Realty Corp. is a real estate investment and mortgage investment firm specializing in liquidation of large tracks of land, performing and non-performing mortgage note portfolios for private investors, institutional bankers and corporations as well as managing its growing portfolio of warehouses. For further information on D9 Brewing visit their website at: https://www.d9brewing.com/index.html and A + W Realty Corp at: https://atlanticwesternrealtycorp.com or by calling Douglas Rink, President, 828-994-4706.
Contact Information
Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.
Douglas Rink, President
828-994-4706
Contact
www.atlanticwesternrealtycorp.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Atlantic + Western Realty Corp.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help