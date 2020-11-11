A+W Realty Corp. Announces New Tenant at 60-East Warehouse in Newton, NC

Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased warehouse and distribution space in its newly acquired building called “60 East” to D9 Brewing.





Newton, NC, November 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Atlantic + Western Realty Corp. (A+W Realty) announces today it has leased its new warehouse "60 East LLC" located at the old Newton Bonded Warehouse and Cotton Storage in Newton, North Carolina. "I'm pleased that we could make this transaction work for our newly acquired warehouse and logistics property in Newton, NC and with D9 Brewing," said Douglas Rink, President.Atlantic and Western Realty Corp. is a real estate investment and mortgage investment firm specializing in liquidation of large tracks of land, performing and non-performing mortgage note portfolios for private investors, institutional bankers and corporations as well as managing its growing portfolio of warehouses. For further information on D9 Brewing visit their website at: https://www.d9brewing.com/index.html and A + W Realty Corp at: https://atlanticwesternrealtycorp.com or by calling Douglas Rink, President, 828-994-4706.